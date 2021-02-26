Virginia Tech (7-2, 4-2) went 4-2 this weekend, winning two games in each series against Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and Florida State (7-3, 4-2 ACC).
On Feb. 18 Tech lost their first game to Clemson, 8-1, but made a comeback by winning both double-headers on Feb. 19, 9-0 and 4-1. In game one of the double-header, freshman Ivy Rosenberry threw a complete-game shutout. Keely Rochard followed with a strong performance in game two. Together the Hokie pitchers allowed a combination of only six hits for Clemson on Friday. Kelsey Brown was a stand-out player for the Hokies in the series with a total of five hits, three stolen bases, three runs scored and two catches in left field on Feb.19.
Tech moved on from their first series win of the weekend to compete against Florida State on Feb. 20. The Hokies split the double-header with Florida State winning game one 7-1 and Tech scooping up game two 9-1. Tech won the series in the 3rd game with a 6-0 shutout. This is the first time Tech has beat the Seminoles in a series since 2011. Rochard threw another complete-game shutout, her third of the season, only allowing one hit. On Sunday the Hokies saw six runs for five hits with home runs coming from Cameron Fagan and Grace Chavez.
“We learned a lot about our team,” said head coach Pete D’Amour. “If we play acceptable defense and pitch like we have, this team will be tough.”
As a result of game postponements, the Hokies next game will be on March 9 against UVA.