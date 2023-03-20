In the quiet between birdsong and our shoes shuffling, the only common sound came from a mile and a half southeast — US-460 at some of its tamest, where it briefly climbs through West Virginia.
This is what a dying city sounds like.
“People always talked about how Bluefield was getting smaller and surrounding areas were getting bigger,” said Zack Sowder, a former resident of Bluefield, West Virginia. “In classes, we’d talk about when they called Bluefield ‘little New York City.’”
Bluefield, located in Mercer County on West Virginia’s southwestern border with Virginia, has its roots in the coal boom of the late nineteenth century. The city practically sprung up overnight and was one of the first in the nation to have a proper skyline. When it was constructed, Bluefield’s West Virginia Hotel was one of the world’s tallest buildings.
Bluefield, in the aftermath of the long reign of King Coal, has maintained a particular relationship with American progress.
In the 1960s, the local coal industry began to decline in response to the rise in the popularity of natural gas. The local rail industry began to decline with it. In 1974, Bluefield gained access to Interstate 77, upon the completion of the over-5,000-foot-long East River Mountain Tunnel. In 1979, Amtrak Train No. 67, the Hilltopper, stopped running to Bluefield. The introduction of highways to the area had been successful. In 1980, Bluefield got a shopping mall.
Like many communities in Appalachia, that relationship with progress has been a toxic one. Bluefield was given the beginnings of the infrastructure necessary to keep up but was left behind.
“A lot of what I’ve been told over the years of what hurt the downtown area so much was the mall,” said Laura Cole, current Bluefield resident and local business owner. “When it went in, the majority of the shops would open in the mall and I think it basically ruined the downtown.”
Bluefield’s downtown district has become close to a ghost town. Many buildings stand vacant and in disrepair. This process of decay is known as urban blight.
One example of urban blight in Bluefield is the old H.B. Thompson building on Commerce Street, which once housed a large furniture business. The Thompson building has had broken windows since at least 2015, the last time that Google collected Street Imagery data there. That shattered glass litters the alley leading to the Greyhound station.
An even more shocking example would be 602 Raleigh Street, which at Bluefield’s height in the 1950s had been a hotel listed in The Negro Motorist Green Book, a guide for Black American roadtrippers.
Without looking closely at these neglected buildings and others, however, downtown Bluefield paints a pretty picture. Classical architecture styles in brick, limestone sandstone and more provide ample scope for the imagination of the bustling micropolis that Bluefield once was — and also for a hopeful future.
A micropolitan statistical area, according to the US Census Bureau, possesses an urban cluster of at least 10,000 people, but fewer than 50,000. The Bluefield Micropolitan Statistical Area includes both Bluefield, Virginia, in Tazewell County and Bluefield, West Virginia, in Mercer County. Together, their population is around 15,000.
In spite of the odds stacked against it and largely abandoned by the industries that birthed and sustained the city in the early days, Bluefield is fighting to make a comeback.
“From the time I was in middle school, high school, the downtown area has transformed. The Bluefield leaders within the city and Economic Development program have done a tremendous job,” Cole said. “To see what it is now is incredible and hopefully it continues to grow.”
Small businesses like the Railyard, the Blue Spoon, Imogene & Rose — Cole’s business — and more have made downtown Bluefield home with the hopes of bringing business back to the area for the past decade.
“It seems like most residents here and business owners, they continuously are thinking up new ideas,” Cole said. “The amount of support that we get from the community, just my business, is amazing.”
In addition to the businesses moving in, other efforts to revitalize downtown Bluefield have been made. The Historic Granada Theatre was renovated in 2012 and is back in operation for movies and shows. The former Ramsey School is on its way to becoming a regional arts center with the non-profit Gary Bowling’s House of Art. Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights festival had over 5,000 visitors this recent holiday season.
The hard work is far from done, but the increase of businesses and local engagement have been important stepping stones for making Bluefield a destination again.
“There’s a lot of nice, awesome little businesses down there that weren’t there. I think it’s a great shot,” said Sowder. “I wish them the best, but it’s not conducive to long-term, and that is concerning because there isn’t a new influx of people.”
Like thousands of others over the past seven decades, we left Bluefield to a purple horizon with the sun at our backs. With any luck, though, the efforts being made downtown will continue going strong — there may still be a reverse to the decline.
Perhaps someday, more people will watch an Appalachian sunset from the comfort of home in Bluefield instead of running from it.
