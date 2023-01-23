Welcome back, Hokies! A new semester has started, and it’s time to get back on track. However, being motivated during wintertime can be very difficult. Our to-do lists are getting longer while our days are getting shorter. Essentially, it’s colder and darker outside.
Luckily, I have some pointers that will help everyone get a kick-start for the semester. I’ll be covering topics like staying organized and overcoming seasonal depression. Hopefully, through my own experiences, you will be able to go through the semester as your very best self.
Adjusting to Daylight Savings
Due to daylight savings, it gets dark everyday around 5 p.m., and it’s hard to act like the lack of sunshine doesn’t affect us. If you feel super thrown off by the early sunset, don’t worry, because you are not alone. As stated in this article by The New York Times, “for many, the darker, colder days herald another type of period: one of fatigue, lethargy and depression.”
It seems that no matter how prepared we are for daylight savings, it still catches us off guard. Dr. James Reinhard, associate director for psychiatry at Cook Counseling Center, offers some good insight for adapting to daylight savings.
“Seasons and time changes are real,” Reinhard said. “It does mess with our biological circadian rhythms and the rhythm of how we function. The advice I would offer is to make sure you take advantage of what little daylight there is and get out. Getting sunlight to activate Vitamin D — we know what Vitamin D is crucial for mood.”
Reinhard also recommended a book titled“Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” by Oliver Burkeman. The novel is a philosophical approach to time management and organization, for those who enjoy reading.
Personally, I try to stay on a strict schedule from 4–7 p.m. This took much trial and error, but I found that if I take an hour from 4–5 p.m. to relax or decompress for the day, I have enough energy for most of the night. At 5–5:30 p.m. I will get up and start cooking dinner.
After eating, I do some homework. If I’m lucky, I finish my homework by 7 p.m., which doesn’t happen often. But by the time I’m done, I treat myself and take a shower. By then, I’m ready to calm my brain down and rest up.
Dr. Gary Stocker, psychiatry resident at Cook Counseling Center, offered advice when it comes to dealing with time changes. “Whatever small steps you can take to make things easier is usually better than taking massive leaps and incurring higher risk,” Stocker said. This advice is super important to keep in mind, especially if you’re easily overwhelmed and stressed out.
Preserving Your Mental Health
This second topic can be triggering. If mentions of mental illness, depression, anxiety and related topics are a trigger for you, it may be best to skip these next few paragraphs.
Next, we’ll be talking about seasonal depression/seasonal affective disorder (SAD). According to the National Institute of Mental Health, seasonal depression is an issue that doesn’t have a single solution, or can technically be “solved.” Depending on the severity, many effects of seasonal depression can be extremely debilitating to an individual. Everything can feel suddenly overwhelming, you can experience feelings of hopelessness or even no feelings at all.
Again, there isn’t a “solution” to seasonal depression. But Stocker gives a very healthy reminder for all of us: “SAD is unfortunate and it hurts a lot of people, but the good news is that it’s definitely something that people get better from and get treatment for, and live full lives. I think that’s important.”
If you’re affected by SAD, you’re not alone. Having overwhelming feelings of anxiety and sadness due to the weather change is real. It’s a serious mental health crisis that needs to be discussed. Thankfully, there are many ways you can seek help.
Virginia Tech has mental health resources such as Cook Counseling Center that can give you professional help and guidance. Also, communicate with your professors if it’s affecting your productivity. Mental health struggles are valid, and you are not alone. It’s best to address these feelings rather than to sweep them under the rug.
“Isolation, loneliness, family, people getting together, good and bad memories, losses; I think it’s multifactorial and it’s a lot of pressure during that time for a lot of different reasons,” Reinhard said. “It really can be a tough time of year. The fact of identifying it and acknowledging that it’s real and not ignoring it, and then seeking out help. Not being afraid to ask for help to talk is always the first place to start.”
Staying Organized and Focused
Staying on top of your workload and managing time is a key factor not only during the academic year but also when the semester comes to a close. It may be overwhelming at first to write down all the assignments, finals and deadlines, but you will thank yourself in the end.
I’m a huge fan of agendas and planners. I understand this doesn’t work for everyone, but the satisfaction I get from crossing something off of my list is worth it. This planner from Erin Condren has great ratings for students looking to stay focused and productive. Many people also use online agendas such as Google Calendar. This is helpful if you want everything in one place, like your computer.
This advice sounds simple and very repetitive, but I promise you it makes more of a difference than you’d expect. The last thing you want to do is to overwork your brain by making it memorize a new schedule every single day. By organizing your schedule, you’re also keeping track of when you have free time to relax, hang out with friends or participate in extracurriculars you’re passionate about instead of worrying about remembering assignments and deadlines on your own.
Also, keeping your workspace and living space clean is super important to staying focused and organized. These environments are where you’ll be spending a lot of your time working and relaxing, so you'll want them to be in the best shape for your own sanity — the last thing you want is to fold laundry or clean a bathroom when you could be studying.
I hope this survival guide helped with the basics of staying on top of homework during the upcoming semester. There are many obstacles you’ll face along the way. Some may not be school related, while some are. Just remember: don’t overwork yourself, prioritize your mental and physical health and everything will be okay in the end. Even if it seems like it’ll never come to an end, you will make progress and you will survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.