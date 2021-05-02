It’s that bittersweet, surreal moment that has finally crept up on the Class of 2021: graduation. For many Hokies, this time of year is met with feelings of excitement, uncertainty and a touch of melancholy as they enter new beginnings. Amid this time of elation and anticipation for what comes next, take a listen to some of these songs that I believe reflect the Hokie spirit and may bring back some fond memories as you reflect on the college experience. A quick note: several of these songs contain explicit lyrics.
“Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes
Say whatever you want about this song, but I will bet that every graduating senior will ponder a specific college memory upon hearing just a single snippet of this banger. Whether you heard it at dingy parties in someone’s basement, blasting on the car radio or back in the olden days at Center Street, this song is a must for your 2021 graduation playlist to bring back sweet (or maybe not the sweetest) memories of college in Blacksburg.
“Ms. Jackson” by Outkast
Though “Ms. Jackson” has been an all-out bop since 2000, it still remains a fun tune that exudes the same positive, exciting energy that comes along with graduating. Crank this one up in the car with some other graduating pals on your way to celebrate getting that degree.
“Doses & Mimosas” by Cherub
What better song exists to celebrate a fantastic achievement such as graduation than “Doses & Mimosas?” This song simply makes you want to pop a bottle of Champagne and dance around with your besties without a care in the world.
“Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott
Here’s another track that will bring back immediate college memories whether you like them or not. “Sicko Mode” is one of those songs that we all heard at every party for at least a year. Although most graduating seniors are probably sick of hearing those first few beats, this song is a must-add to the ultimate Hokie graduation playlist. Be sure to play this one at any and all post graduation festivities for a fun and nostalgic celebration.
“In My Life” by The Beatles
This one is a tearjerker. The lyrics in “In My Life” are reflective and heartwarming, making you think back on special times in your life. It’s one of those classics you can’t help but stop and appreciate when it comes on. Whether you listen to this song over the summer or in 15 years, I hope you are reminded of all the people you met, places you went and memories you made throughout your time at Virginia Tech.
“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers
Here’s a shout out to the ultimate college banger. Whenever you listen to “Mr. Brightside” as a newly graduated Hokie, I hope it reminds you of all the times you heard those first few chords, looked at all your friends with wide eyes, and started belting every lyric in pure bliss.
“We Are Young” by fun. featuring Janelle Monáe
This early 2010’s pop throwback is a great reminder that even after graduating college, you are still young and free with so much ahead of you. “We Are Young” is a feel-good tune that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and excited for the new chapter of life that lies ahead.
“Enter Sandman” by Metallica
Can you imagine if I didn’t include this song in a Hokie graduation playlist? Make sure to play this one last to get the full emotional, heart-wrenching experience. As always, feel free to jump along and pretend that you are still living your best life at a football game in Lane Stadium.
The list doesn’t end just there. Here are a few other songs I would include in the Class of 2021 Hokie playlist: “Celebrate” by Anderson .Paak, “The Nights” by Avicii, “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “Walking on a Dream” by Empire of the Sun and “Shooting Stars” by Bag Raiders.
Hopefully, some of these tracks — new and old — will not only make you excited for the bright future that has yet to come for Virginia Tech’s Class of 2021, but will also elicit heartwarming memories of Virginia Tech and remind you how good it feels to be a part of Hokie Nation from here on out.