Since COVID-19 has affected our world many people have found themselves trying to figure out what activities they can do safely. Picnics, outdoor movies and even photoshoots are on this list. Whether you like dressing up or not, a photo shoot is something fun to do where you can see your friends while also social distancing or taking pictures within your pod.
Moss Arts Center
The Moss Arts Center is an elaborate building filled with many unique photo backgrounds and offers an artsy vibe both inside and outside. The extravagant staircase is a great place to start with the honeycomb windows in the background. The Hokie Stone and concrete steps inside are also perfect options. If taking pictures outside, the windows are also a great backdrop and don’t forget about the mural on the back of Moss.
Duck Pond
The Duck Pond is not only a fun place to walk around and see the ducks but also has great photo opportunities. It’s a great setting for fancy and casual pictures.
"I haven’t tried taking photos here yet, but there is a little wooden gazebo near the duck pond that would also be a great place to take pictures. The area is so scenic and peaceful and would be especially pretty this time of year and all the leaves changing,” said Meg Butterworth, a sophomore majoring in Animal and Poultry Sciences.
The wooden deck, gazebo and wooden bridge are great places to be if you want pictures with the pond in the background. Additionally, the stone walls, trees, pond and area surrounding the pond has many amazing features that can also be used.
Perry Street Parking Garage
The Perry Street Parking garage is an unconventional location. It is a great spot where the trees and mountains can be seen in the distance on the top level. If there is a nice sunset this location can also be optimal. The stairways and bottom floors can also be a fun place to get photos with a street aesthetic.
Hahn Horticulture Garden
The Hahn Horticulture Garden is a great place in general to venture out to. Oftentimes students do not realize how beautiful the garden is. In fact, some people even get married in the garden. There are many unique and colorful types of trees and plants, a stone bridge and a stream. There is even a little waterfall located in the garden. It’s an elegant setting that offers several opportunities to take photos.
Burruss Hall
Burruss Hall is one of the most well-known buildings at Virginia Tech. Outside of Burruss is a great spot for photos of the iconic and majestic building. Students often take graduation pictures here, but everyone should take at least one picture if not more here over their time at Tech. The Burruss Tunnel is also a great spot for pictures if you pose outside the entrance with the tunnel in the background.
Pylons
“The pylons are a great place to take photos because you have the beautiful background of the Drillfield and you also get the historical importance of the pylons themselves,” Butterworth said.
The eight pylons are unique to Virginia Tech because they represent the core values of Virginia Tech. The Pylons themselves as well as the Drillfield in the background are distinct locations that strike school pride in the hearts of Hokies. The Pylons are also a common graduation picture location, but can be just as fitting for pictures of students and visitors. Photos taken at the Pylons will likely be a special momentum of our time as students at Virginia Tech.
Burchard Plaza
Burchard Plaza is located behind Burrus near Cowgill Hall where there are glass shaped pyramids. It may bring back memories of people touching the tip of the Louvre Pyramid in Paris. While it might not be quite as exciting as that, the pyramids are a great location for simple pictures that add something unordinary to the scene. The lighting around the pyramids is impeccable and can be great for solo shots or group ones as well.
No matter where you go on campus there are also other great locations for photos. If you decide to take pictures it is important to make it fun and an experience. Appreciate Virginia Tech’s amazing campus and explore every inch of it. Capture your memories of being a student with a COVID-safe photo shoot.