Like every college town across the country, Blacksburg has been impacted by the fear and concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. While many students went back to campus or to their off-campus living spaces after spring break to move out and head home, some students decided to stay in Blacksburg for a variety of reasons. Regardless of what those reasons may be, here are some reasons why staying in Blacksburg isn’t the end of the world, as well as what you can do to make the best of your time there.
While many across the country are being negatively impacted by the financial implications of the coronavirus, many businesses are having to reduce their hours, limit their ways of servicing customers and take hits to their sales. Blacksburg, like many other towns across the country, has had restrictions placed on what events and services can be carried out. Many restaurants have opted to offer delivery services through apps such as Grubhub and Uber Eats, with some even providing their own means of delivery. Additionally, curbside pickup or takeout for a number of businesses are also available.
You may ask yourself, “Would it really make a difference?” in regards to supporting a small business such as a local restaurant or a small shop during this time. The fact of the matter is, as things stand the way there are right now, with many of us staying home and not going out, if we’d like to see these businesses for years to come, the time to show them that they have our support is now. Hokie Nation may be spread out, but for those who have stuck around Blacksburg, our local go-to spots could use your support at this time.
There are two sides to every coin, and while staying in Blacksburg means that you don’t have the opportunity to head home early this semester, staying can allow you to avoid some of the distractions that may be present elsewhere. Being that social gatherings and events are virtually nonexistent in the area, staying in Blacksburg, in regards to getting academic work done, could perhaps be beneficial in terms of staying on top of your assignments. With no bars open and no sports teams playing, your weekends could be uninterrupted and as productive as you want them to be.
“It has been very quiet, which is bizarre to experience in a college town, but it is very serene,” said Cooper Whiteleather, a sophomore studying materials science and engineering. “Campus is gorgeous, as trees are beginning to flower, and the Drillfield has returned to its full, green color. There are many people out exercising and enjoying nature by the Duck Pond and on the Huckleberry Trail, and far fewer cars driving around.”
It’s a drag that most Hokies went home for the rest of this online spring semester, but if you’re one of those who ended up staying in Blacksburg, not all is lost when it comes to having fun. For those who live in places off campus, now is the time to take advantage of the extra free time you likely have from other distractions and obligations. Decorate your place in ways you’ve never done before. Sites such as Amazon and eBay have numerous options for you to choose from to decorate your place with. Whether it be with posters, frameable art or room decor, there are options out there.
For those who ended up staying on campus in residential dorms, make the best use of your time by preparing to move out in advance of the day you plan to do so. On top of that, maybe use this time to plan out the ways you can decorate your new living space for this fall 2020 semester. Search online for inspiration on how to make your next room your lovely new place to call home.
Although Blacksburg may not be the way many of us are used to, it’s still considered home to us as Hokies. For those of us who went back to our normal homes during this pandemic, we must do what we can to ensure that our fall 2020 semester is good to go by abiding by the regulations set in place that will help keep us safe. For those who have stayed in the Blacksburg area, in addition to staying safe, we can make the best of this time in numerous ways, while also supporting the businesses that support us all on any given day of the school year.