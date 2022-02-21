With countless options and some hefty price tags, navigating the off-campus housing market can be daunting. For financially independent Hokies, the process of finding and maintaining housing can be doubly terrifying.
Enter Alex White, Ph.D., also known as “Doc White”: the dairy science professor who also teaches personal financial planning. Given that part of White’s day job involves saving Virginia Tech’s students from financial ruin through education, I consulted him to get the best tips.
White knows a thing or two about budgeting. For those unfamiliar with accommodating to a budget, he recommends prioritizing rent payments and planning ahead for additional expenses.
“First thing, your rent payment: You want to keep that less than one week’s worth of salary,” White said. “If you’re paying more than that for rent, it’s going to be expensive to meet your other needs. You need to do your monthly budget and put that in as one of your top expenses, because you know you have to pay it before the fifth of every month in most cases. (For utilities,) do a little research. See what the previous tenants were paying if you can. You might be able to get the records from either the rental office or the utility company.”
White also noted that students should keep in mind that some bills will be more expensive depending on the season.
“See how much it’s going to vary throughout the year,” White said. “For my house, in the summertime, my electric bill is $15 to $30 a month; in the wintertime it’s $300. So you need to be ready for the change in seasons and know what that change is going to be.”
In terms of housing contracts and leases, reading contracts thoroughly and looking out for any nefarious wording can save students a lot of trouble.
“First, read the contract in full before you sign it,” White said. “Take your time and read it; understand what it is. If you don’t understand something, ask questions. A lot of people are going to sign it without even reading it, and it’s going to say they can’t sublease, (and have) no pets or noise violations. The main things I’d look for in a housing contract are clearly stating what the rent is, when it’s due and what’s the late penalty.”
Beyond those major points, White noted additional factors to look for in leases that students may not know about or understand before they sign.
“If you’re a day or so late, most people give you a five-day grace period, but if you’re past that, what’s it going to cost?” White said. “Other things I would look for in the contract would be the escape clause. If you get a job, can you buy your way out of the lease? Can you break the lease with an extra month’s payment? What do you do if you and your roommate can’t get along? Can anyone leave? Can you find somebody to replace you on the lease or are you stuck making that payment?”
When asked for any good signs to look for “green flags” in leases, White recommended looking beyond the contracts themselves.
“My idea of the perfect lease is (that) the initial lease is a one-year contract and then it’s month-to-month after that,” White said. “That gives you the flexibility of leaving when you want to. I’ve had some leases like that; I haven’t heard of any down here. Most leases are going to say what you can do and what you can’t do, how to break the lease or what happens if you leave, how much it’s going to cost you, noise violations, what they can do to kick you out or involve the police … and if there’s excessive wear and tear, if they can take more than your security deposit.”
Beyond the content in your lease, White added a couple of other indicators from potential landlords that shouldn’t go unnoticed.
“What I would look at more than the lease itself is the honesty, reputation and communication with the leasing agent,” White said. “Are they nice? Do they have a good reputation in town? Do they have any marks against them with the Better Business Bureau or the Chamber of Commerce?”
Regarding utilities and security deposits, saving money could prove to be tricky at some apartment complexes.
“With some leases, electric is going to be included in the rent payment, so you don’t even have to sign up with the electric company,” White said. “If electric is not included, one of the roommates is going to have to open an account with the electric company. Water (and) waste is going to be different for every apartment complex. The main thing to be thinking about is how much security deposit you need to put down and what’s the chance of getting that security deposit back. (With) pet deposits, you’re not going to get that money back — pure and simple. If the apartment complex provides Wi-Fi and you were to get your own Wi-Fi, now you’re paying for it twice.”
White’s best piece of advice for students trying to find housing in Blacksburg is to not go at it alone.
“Find roommates if you can trust them,” White said. “It’s one of those deals that single housing is just too expensive for most people. So, I would try and find roommates. Try and sublease if you can or be on the lookout for those little loft apartments or one-bedroom places in town. They tend to be much more reasonable than the one-bedroom places at the apartment complexes.”
While finding a good place to live in Blacksburg is still a monster of a task, advice from those who’ve experienced the hardships of finding housing and self-advocacy can go a long way in helping Hokies find a place to call home for the next year or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.