Olivia Ferrare, lifestyles section editor
Going through freshman year during COVID times made it really hard to explore the area and bond with my friends. I’m also the worst hiker ever (weak ankles and terrible balance make even Bald Knob or Cascades hard for me), but my trip to Claytor Lake with my friends in April 2021 was one of my best memories of that semester. We all piled in my friend’s car with the windows rolled down all the way and blasted country music on the scenic 30-minute drive to the beach. The beach is pretty small, but there’s a nice bathroom cabin and plenty of grassy areas for picnics. There’s even a small floating dock close to the shoreline that we would jump off of and hold swimming races with random strangers. The water was also freezing cold, but it felt so nice after a particularly intense spikeball tournament we conducted with the groups of students around us. I would highly recommend going when the weather warms up as a break from studying for finals or even as a pre-graduation celebration for seniors. It’s a picturesque spot that brought a little bit of the beach to the mountains of the New River Valley.
Momiji Barlow, news section editor
Last summer, I made the discovery that there was a place to go tubing not 20 minutes from campus. Since COVID-19 put a wrench in my freshman year, I hadn’t yet had the chance to discover fun spots like this, so I owe it to the older students I met through being an Orientation Leader for introducing me. After having spent an entire summer in Blacksburg, I can easily say tubing at the New River Junction is one of the best ways to spend a day in the NRV when the weather is stifling. The price depends on whether you’re there on a weekend/holiday or a weekday, but either way, it was reasonable, and the memories I made were well worth the money. After receiving our tubes and life jackets, we set off down the winding river at a leisurely pace. Just make sure you don’t forget to apply sunscreen, or else you’ll be fried to a crisp. After floating for around 40 minutes, you’ll reach the shuttle pick-up location, where you can be taken back up for another round (and another, and another…). If you want to be a little more adventurous, however, you can stay in the water to head toward the rapids. My friends and I went down the river and the rapids countless times until we were worn out and our fingers were pruney. I can’t recommend tubing at the New River Junction enough — it’s a great way to cool off and make some memories.
Abby Durrer, opinion section editor
Although navigating school through COVID was a difficulty, the extra time on hand allowed my friends and I to create a mini-bucket list of activities we wanted to do before the year was up. One of those activities was hiking. We settled on Dragon’s Tooth, a 45-minute drive away from Blacksburg with beautiful views, especially in the middle of fall. The first two miles are a fairly easy incline in the woods, which then turns into a true hiking experience with jumping over rocks and climbing over boulders. At the very end of it is a beautiful outlook that shows off some of the many mountains found in the New River Valley. Not only was it a great activity to do with friends, it allowed us to take a moment during COVID and get some perspective, both literally and figuratively. For anyone with an empty calendar on Saturday, Dragon’s Tooth is a great place to spend some time enjoying the scenery with some friends.
Molly Dye, lifestyles section editor
One day, on a random Saturday my freshman year, I went to Staunton, Virginia, just about two hours away from Blacksburg. I knew nothing about the city, but after my day there I found it to be one of the most charming, quaint spots I’ve visited in Southwest Virginia. Staunton is known for its American Shakespeare Center, where you can catch phenomenal performances at the Blackfriars Playhouse that truly make you feel like you’ve traveled back to 16th century Shakespearean England. Staunton has so much to offer along with the Playhouse. I spent the day browsing through shops, including charming thrift stores, galleries and boutiques, the most memorable being a jumbled antique store that had swords and toys that couldn’t be less than 100 years old. Walking down Staunton’s downtown area makes you feel like you really are the main character getting a heavy dose of culture. I can’t forget to mention Cocoa Mill Chocolate, the most irresistible chocolate store I’ve ever been to, located in the center of the downtown area. Treat yourself this spring to a lovely day trip in Staunton.
Kendra Sollars, copy editor
Cascades National Recreation Trail
The Cascades National Recreation Trail is a classic, but it still makes for a perfect escape from campus. When I committed to Virginia Tech and started learning about all the fun activities available to students, the Cascades seemed to be the No. 1 recommendation I received. I later learned that it is even on the Hokie Bucket List. My mom came to visit for Family Weekend this past September and we drove to the trailhead. The drive was surprisingly beautiful and a quick commute. When we arrived, we hiked the lower trail to the 66-foot waterfall, where we encountered groups of students and other hikers enjoying the view. No one was swimming, but I had seen photos of fellow Hokies enjoying the water in the summer sun, so I decided to take the plunge. Admittedly, it was freezing, and I did get laughed at when I fell on the rocks while trying to get out, but I felt as if I had completed a rite of passage. As we hiked back on the more scenic upper trail, I finally felt like I was truly a Hokie. So, while hiking the Cascades National Recreation Trail might seem like a predictable adventure for many Virginia Tech students to embark upon, it is rewarding in more ways than one and adds to the Hokie experience.
Celina Ng, design editor
In December 2019, my friends and I decided to take a spontaneous trip to Roanoke after we finished our final exams. Since none of us had cars, we took the Smart Way Bus. It only costs $4 per way, and the rides went smoothly. Once we got to Roanoke, we walked through downtown and decided to eat delicious food at Bernard’s Gastropub & Eatery. After lunch, we took an Uber to visit the Roanoke Star. According to the Virginia’s Blue Ridge website, the Roanoke Star is “the largest, free-standing, man-made, illuminated star in the world.” From the top, we were able to see the Blue Ridge Mountains and nearby valleys. It was a clear day, and the view was beautiful. As the sun went down, it was time for us to visit the main attraction: Illuminights in Explore Park. It was a trail in the woods with beautiful lights, festive music and fun holiday displays. In addition, there were gift shops that sold artisan crafts. My ticket was about $16, and it was definitely worthwhile. As we walked through the trail, it brought back fond memories from my childhood. It felt like I was walking through a holiday wonderland, and there were numerous photo opportunities. Many families were there, and everyone was having a fun time. Overall, I would recommend visiting Roanoke, especially during the holiday season. I felt like a kid again, and the trip helped me to relieve stress after exams.
