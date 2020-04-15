In case you haven’t noticed, everyone is spending their time a little bit differently. I feel like I live a pretty mundane life but I’ve decided to document my time during social distancing so I can look back on this crazy time and reminisce on the hot mess that the spring of 2020 was.
Tuesday, March 31
Today I woke up around 9 a.m. and lay in bed for an hour watching TikTok videos. If you’re super bored and want a new app to devote most of your day to, download TikTok and you won’t be disappointed. Then I migrated to the kitchen, made a Pop-Tart and was on my phone for another hour reading tweets and news stories on Snapchat, which is actually me reading my horoscope on “Cosmopolitan” figuring out if Tom Holland and I are compatible. We’re not.
I finally get dressed around 11 a.m. and start working on homework until 1 p.m. and make some corn dog nuggets and watch an episode of Big Little Lies –– a book and show I highly recommend. I work on some more homework until I feel my sanity start to fade and play a few games on my phone before getting back to my homework. I also spent some time reading “Just One Day” by Gale Foreman. The book is about a girl in Europe who follows a boy to Paris because he’s cute and has an accent. Must be nice.
I lied. It’s now 5:30 p.m. and I haven’t done any homework since 3 p.m. but I did FaceTime my friends about a group project and watched John Krasinski spread some joy with his Good News Show. So at least I was kind of productive.
I ate dinner and complained to my mom about how much work I have now that classes are online. Do professors not understand that just because we have nothing to do means that we don’t want to spend all of our time doing homework? When I was just about to get off the phone with my mom, my 90-something-year-old aunt called me and wanted to know if she wanted her to mail me some masks. I politely declined. She then became irritated with me because “masks prevent people from getting the virus despite what the media is telling people.” Family –– you gotta love them.
Wednesday, April 1
After being on the internet for two hours after waking up, drinking some coffee, changing into jeans and putting on makeup I was ready to get to work. I know no one is going to see me today looking fabulous but I’ve learned that if I don’t spend the day in sweatpants and look like a presentable human I get more work done.
After spending the day doing homework and taking many, many breaks I do some laundry and start packing. I had a friend who was supposed to get married on April 3 but her wedding got canceled. I’m starting to feel my sanity start to slightly slip away so I told my mom I was still coming home this weekend. I went to bed at 1 a.m. because I started watching “Notting Hill” and was watching YouTube until midnight.
Thursday, April 2
Traffic was light for the most part but in some places you couldn’t tell that the state was on lock down. But once I got home my mom and I went on a walk. I hadn’t been outside since Saturday so that was a nice change of scenery. It felt good being home because I had three people to talk to instead of talking to myself and singing show tunes every day. I didn’t do any homework because traveling drains me even though I just sit for three and a half hours and don’t do anything except listen to my playlist and look at trees. I watched a movie and went to bed.
Friday, April 3
I knocked out a lot of homework today but there wasn’t anything else to do since my dad was working and my brother was doing “schoolwork.” But once my mom got home from work (she’s a substance abuse therapist so she’s essential personnel) we took another walk and I helped her set up a Google Hangout meeting with all of her college girlfriends. My dad kicked her out of the bedroom so she was in my bedroom cackling and yakking for the rest of the evening. Since I couldn’t get any homework done for the rest of the evening, I decided to start watching “Tiger King.” I only got through one episode but I know why the show is so popular. The concept is so bizarre and the people are indescribable. You don’t know if you love them or hate them so you have to continue watching.
Saturday, April 4
I realized that it’s very hard to get homework done at home and I’m glad I’m going back to Blacksburg in a few days. I used to be able to ignore the sound of the dryer going off or my mother yelling at my brother to do his chores, but I’ve been gone so long I’m no longer immune.
That night we had family game night playing Jackbox Games and I haven’t laughed as hard as I did in a long time. It’s rare that the four of us are in the same room for an extended period of time so game nights are always special.
Sunday, April 5
Today I was able to sleep in a bit because instead of my family waking me up at 7 a.m. for church I rolled out of bed to watch it on Facebook. I’ve been meaning to do virtual church while in Blacksburg, but I’ve either forgotten about it or have still been in the bed (sorry Mom). After church, my mom and I went over to my grandma’s house to see her before I left. But don’t worry, we washed our hands constantly and we stayed more than 6 feet away from her.
Monday, April 6
I was finally able to knock out all of my homework (isn’t everything now considered homework), including a Zoom meeting where my brother was screaming at his friends on the Xbox for most of the time. Luckily, we can mute our microphones. I went for another walk with my mom, finished a book and completed “Tiger King.” In my opinion, Carole definitely killed her husband, Doc Antle is definitely running a cult and Jeff needs to be in jail.
Tuesday, April 7
My mom and I tried to take a bike ride before dinner but it started storming when we started riding. I started packing up my suitcase because I would be leaving for Blacksburg the next day. I watched some of my mom’s TV shows with her before she went to bed. It’s sort of an unspoken tradition we have where I watch TLC with her on my last night at home so we can talk and bond a bit more before I go.
Wednesday, April 8
I made it back to Blacksburg safely and went to the grocery store. Over half of the people I saw shopping were wearing masks, and I swore I got a dirty look from someone because I wasn’t wearing a mask. As soon as I got back from the grocery store I Lysoled my groceries and my reusable bags.
About an hour later I got a notification that there was a tornado in Blacksburg and I needed to take cover. I sat down in my bathroom and worked on homework before my class. While on Zoom another storm hit and I lost power. I had to scramble to hook up my computer to my phone hot spot before I pitched a news story. I made dinner, unpacked and watched some Netflix. But before I watched Netflix, I had a wave of loneliness come over me so I watched some YouTube videos to feel better.
Thursday, April 9
This morning I tried to make the whipped coffee trend that was going around but it was a huge fail. I bought coffee grounds thinking it was instant coffee and after 10 minutes of whipping brown sludge I realized my mistake.
I then spent 20 minutes making a TikTok (everyone has their own way of coping) before starting on my homework. I made chicken quesadillas for lunch and felt sort of nauseous afterward so I drank a ginger ale while watching YouTube. I started feeling a little bit better so I went back to my homework before making a late dinner.
Friday, April 10
I just spent the morning doing homework and spent the afternoon deep cleaning the apartment. But that night I watched “Knives Out” and that is one of the best movies I have seen in a very, very long time. The movie was written and directed by Rian Johnson. It’s a murder-mystery film with so many celebrities I lost count. If you’re bored and are running out of things to watch I highly recommend you drop the six dollars to rent this movie. It’s worth it.
These past few weeks have been some of the weirdest of my life. But I’ve found that sticking to my previous schedule and distracting myself with things I wouldn’t have normally been doing during this time have helped ease the pain. Being alone in Blacksburg hasn’t been that bad because I’m an introvert at heart and I have plenty of things to keep me busy. But don’t get me wrong, there are some days where I would sell my soul to be in class with my friends and get a bagel from Turner.
During this time of quarantine, I’ve learned not to take anything for granted because in an instant life can be flipped upside down. I’ve had a great three years at Tech and I’m begging you all to stay inside because I want to have one last great year here