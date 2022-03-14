Located in Hinton, West Virginia, just over an hour drive from Blacksburg, Pipestem State Park offers a much-needed oasis and reprieve from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. According to the West Virginia State Parks website, Pipestem’s elevation ranges from 2,000 to 3,200 feet, and its temperatures vary from 30 to 70 degrees in the spring. There is an extensive list of activities that Pipestem provides to those looking to have fun and connect with nature.
This 4,050-acre park offers activities like hiking, fishing, camping, lodging, mountain biking, horseback riding, swimming, golf courses and restaurants, to name a few.
Pipestem State Park also has a zip line course that crosses the Bluestone River four times with excursions lasting at least three hours. This zip line incorporates nine zips, with ropes along the course covering about 1,600 feet, and a rope bridge crossing. The zip line course is a must-do activity that is great for all experience levels, with some height and weight restrictions that visitors can find on the West Virginia State Parks Pipestem site. Zip liners can enjoy food and refreshments at the end of the course, as well as take an aerial tram ride back to Pipestem’s main base.
The park boasts a 3,600-foot ride on a gondola-style ski lift aerial tram that provides views of the beautiful West Virginia mountains and remains open on varying days starting in late April. The breathtaking views are unmatched and provide an easy course to the special Mountain Creek Area.
“The Mountain Creek Area, specifically accessible by tram, is my favorite spot in the park,” said Brett McMillion, the director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Pipestem’s aerial tram is one of two in West Virginia’s state parks. Those interested can easily find all information about ticketing on the West Virginia State Parks Pipestem site.
Fishing in Pipestem Park provides many opportunities for success along Long Branch Lake which is stocked with trout. Visitors can also fish at Bluestone State Park on West Virginia’s third largest body of water, Bluestone Lake, containing a myriad of species including bass, striper and catfish. The Bluestone River flows between both Pipestem Park and Bluestone State Park, connecting the two parks together. The only item required to fish at these locations is a West Virginia fishing license.
If a relaxing day on the water is more your speed, floating down the Bluestone River, from Pipestem Park to Bluestone Park, is a wonderful way to unwind. There are also smaller watercrafts available for rent at Pipestem like canoes, kayaks and paddle boats. However, if you’re looking to move at a faster pace, larger boat rentals are available for rent from mid-April to mid-October at Bluestone State Park to explore Bluestone Lake.
Visitors can participate in beginner-to-intermediate hiking and mountain biking on Pipestem’s most highly rated trails according to Alltrails, including Pipestem Long Branch Lake Circuit, a 3.7-mile hike; Pipestem McKeever to Heritage Point and Canyon Rim, a 4.2-mile hike; Bluestone River Trail, a 6.5-mile hike; and County Line Trail, a 2.5-mile hike. More details about each hike can easily be found online at Alltrails’ website.
Pipestem and Bluestone state parks offer something for anyone craving a day, or weekend-long, trip to the outdoors.
“With the full range of recreational activities, take the opportunity to visit two of West Virginia’s greatest state parks,” McMillion said.
