Disney Pixar movies have a reputation for tugging at the heartstrings, and the legendary studio’s tried-and-true formula seems to keep hitting the mark again and again. There’s no exception when it comes to “Onward,” Pixar’s latest venture into the world of magical realism exploring the bond between two brothers and what makes a family.
The story takes place in a dazzling world where there was once magic –– that is, until modern technology came along. Houses look like toadstools, unicorns dig through your garbage and the officer pulling you over for a speeding ticket might just be a centaur. Ian Lightfoot is a self-conscious elf who, on his 16th birthday, receives a gift: a wizard staff from his late father, who died before he was born. It comes with instructions on how to cast a spell that will resurrect his dad for a whole day. When Ian only manages to cast half of the spell, he and his older brother, Barley, must venture on a quest to finish casting the spell so that Ian can meet his father for the first time.
While the concept of the movie was fascinating and boasted a star-studded cast with the likes of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Octavia Spencer, “Onward” still didn’t receive as much hype as some of its more legendary predecessors. Matters weren’t helped by the fact that “Onward’s” run in theaters was cut short due to COVID-19 related closures. However, Disney and Pixar rallied, releasing the film both on-demand and on its popular streaming service, Disney+, so as to make it as widely available as possible for viewers to enjoy. And enjoy the viewers did.
If there’s one thing Pixar never disappoints with, it’s world-building. With such a broad playground for exploration, “Onward”boasts a cast of quirky characters everywhere you look on screen. The legendary Manticore, voiced by Octavia Spencer, runs a once-grand tavern that now functions as a family-friendly restaurant; a gang of pixies, long devoid of flight, travel as a motorcycle gang despite their size and squeaky voices. From the names of spells to the very shape of the landscape, the animators of “Onward” nailed every detail to create a dazzling world for theircharacters to quest in. And as always, it is dazzling; Pixar’s animators nail it every time. While there’s nothing about ‘Onward’s animation that makes it stand out amongst its peers, it’s obvious that the artists and animators who worked on this movie put in the effort to make it look fantastic and paid attention to every detail.
The first third of this movie starts out a little slow, mostly because viewers will feel like they’ve seen it before. The archetypes of a kid lacking confidence in himself and a cute-but-strained sibling relationship, combined with aggressive dad issues, all feel like they’ve been drawn from different previous Pixar movies because they have. The plot of this movie might at first feel like Pixar is attempting to Frankenstein its most popular tropes together in the hope of creating the ultimate feel-good family flick. Stick with it, though, because as the film moves forward, “Onward”will pleasantly surprise you. It’s not that the film turns out to be super fresh and surprising, but rather how much you’ll enjoy “Onward”despite the cliches.
What really makes “Onward”good is what makes every Pixar film good, and that’s the message behind it. Kids watching this will learn a lot about standing up for themselves, having confidence and remaining true to yourself. Without spoiling the film’s ending, I can only say that this movie teaches some really important lessons about family and the impact that relationships have on our lives. If the dad component of this movie doesn’t trigger the waterworks for you, then the relationship between brothers Ian and Barley definitely will. Is the ending super cliche? A little predictable? Absolutely. But that doesn’t mean it’s not good. Pixar has figured out the perfect formula for tugging at the heartstrings of each and every audience member, and whether you see the ending of this film coming or not, it’s probably still going to make you emotional.
Now streaming on Disney+ as well as on Apple, Amazon Prime and anywhere else movies are available for purchase, “Onward”can make you laugh, cry and feel warm and fuzzy in the comfort of your own home.
I give “Onward” 4/5 stars.