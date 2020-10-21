Autumn is in the air, and whether you’re looking for something fun to do, or simply just looking for places to take pictures that’ll liven up your Instagram feed, there are plenty of options to choose from out here in the New River Valley region. Even with the pandemic going on, there are plenty of ways you and your friends can enjoy all that fall has to offer.
For those who are 21 or older, checking out some of the area’s wonderful brewery options is a must-do. Whether you’re a fan of beer or not, Eastern Divide Brewing and Rising Silo Brewery are two of Blacksburg’s most popular spots for having drinks and taking Instagram-worthy pics with friends. Both offer a wide selection of craft beers including IPAs, stouts, ales and other homebrewed drinks.
A fall-favorite that even the pandemic can’t cancel is going to a pumpkin patch. In Christiansburg, there’s the Sinkland Farms 29th Annual Pumpkin Festival, a seasonal-themed celebration of all things autumn that started Sept. 26 and ends Nov. 1. Beyond just picking out a pumpkin to take home, you can also go on a horse trail ride, go zip lining, have your picture professionally taken, go through a corn maze and much more.
Also in Christiansburg is the Starlite Drive-In Theater, a great option for those seeking to get out of their living spaces and have some safe, seasonal fun. Throughout October, Starlite will be showcasing a number of Halloween-oriented films such as “A Nightmare On Elm Street,” “Beetlejuice” and more. Showings are available every Friday and Saturday with more information being available on the Starlite website.
For friend groups that are looking for a bit of an escape from Blacksburg, Claytor Lake is the place to go. Located in Pulaski County, Virginia, Claytor Lake is the perfect getaway spot for those who are into outdoorsy activities such as hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding and camping. To best experience the area, one should consider renting a lake house for a weekend retreat, as there is a wide variety of homely options available to choose from.
“I really want to get more hiking done while the leaves are changing colors; that’s the most beautiful time of year in Blacksburg for me,” said Cooper Whiteleather, a junior at Virginia Tech studying materials science engineering.
If traveling is an issue for you, perhaps doing something at home or within walking distance from campus would be best. As the season progresses, taking a stroll through the Duck Pond might be something fun for you and your friends to consider. With the leaves changing color and slowly beginning to fall, it’s the perfect time of the year to test out your photography skills and add some seasonal candids to your social media pages. For those who have backyards and firepits, having a bonfire with friends would be a fun way to enjoy the outdoors while staying warm. Whether it be roasting marshmallows or just sitting around and sharing stories, you can’t go wrong with a fireside hangout; just make sure you’re within your rights to do so.
Due to the unpredictable nature of this pandemic, it should come to no surprise that what can be done to celebrate this season is limited, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t anything to do.
“With (the) quarantine it’s kind of tricky, but I look forward to going to breweries, having bonfires at the river, and taking advantage of the McAfee Knob Trail, Bald Knob, and Dragon's Tooth,” said Kyle Machel, a senior at Virginia Tech studying mechanical engineering.
Similar to many aspects of pandemic living, what you make of it is ultimately what you get out of it, so make sure to make the best of this season in a safe and enjoyable way.