Across the nation, intergenerational ties in small communities seem to be dwindling. However, in a lucky few places, the familial sense of a small town is going strong.
“I say this all the time, but I don’t think there’s a lot of places where you have a 2-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 60-year-old and an 80-year-old all on the same dance floor,” said Dylan Locke, co-owner of the Floyd Country Store.
If this sounds like a place that appeals to you, look no further than Floyd. Floyd, Virginia, is a beautiful spot that caters well to the interests of just about everyone, provided that you don’t mind leaving the more suburban areas of the NRV for a day. Floyd is located just 45 minutes from Virginia Tech, about halfway south of the North Carolina border, making it the perfect place for a day trip. Once you’ve set foot here, you’ll want to be running on Floyd time for a long time.
The best explorations of Floyd start in the Floyd Country Store, a classic Appalachian general store complete with barrels of candy, a lunch counter, a soda fountain and more. The Country Store puts on live music at least three days a week, often including dancing. The store also hosts a radio show and a music school.
“You can come to Floyd and learn to sing or dance or play an instrument,” Locke said. “Naturally, that’s very much alive. College students, I think they feel that energy, they see … other young people there and it feels like their place.”
Heather Krantz, Locke’s wife and co-owner of the Country Store, shared her thoughts on Floyd.
“If you want to build (a) beloved community, I believe that it takes work,” Krantz said.
There is no community in the New River Valley more beloved than Floyd. As you explore, whether through this article or on the streets of Floyd, you’ll soon see why.
Downtown
With fewer than 500 residents within the city limits, downtown Floyd is easily walkable and yet still packed with a fascinating variety of shops, restaurants and local entertainment. From Chic’s Antiques and Variety at the west end to the Blue Ridge Diner at the east end, and from El Charro at the south end to Bell Gallery and Garden at the north end, you’re sure to find something that you love downtown. Parking is most easily available off East Oxford Street, behind the courthouse.
County Sales, located across the street from the iconic Republic of Floyd Emporium, hosts one of the world’s largest collections of bluegrass and old-time music. County Sales, which has called Floyd home since 1974, focuses on providing the people and visitors of Floyd with a broad assortment of CDs and vinyl records.
Sacred Star & Stone is one of the quirkier places you’ll find shopping downtown. Witchy and atmospheric, this shop displays a side of Appalachia that is often overlooked; this is a region rich in a culture of crystals, herbs and nature-based intuitions. Sacred Star & Stone is opposite the Floyd County Courthouse, making it perfect to duck into on your way back to the car.
The Floyd Farmers Market, run by the nonprofit SustainFloyd, is a Saturday staple between May and November. Since 2010, the covered market between County Sales and The Station has brought local produce, fresh breads, essential oils, native plants, clothing and so much more to South Locust Street.
Virginia’s music trail, The Crooked Road, comes right through Blacksburg’s Market Square Jam. The trail is a 330-mile-long driving route in the Appalachian Mountains connecting points of important music history and modern music venues. The Crooked Road also winds down to Floyd, stopping at County Sales, the Floyd Country Store and the Town of Floyd Wayside, an outdoor seating area just across from Floyd’s Lineberry Community Park.
Outskirts of town
A little ways south of the city limits, the Floyd Center for the Arts (FCA) catches the eye with its silo. What looks like a barn is actually an art gallery, education facility and event center. The FCA has three galleries, a variety of classes and an exciting rotating calendar of events, artists and courses.
If the name Red Rooster Coffee sounds familiar, that’s because it’s served in Virginia Tech’s very own Owens Food Court at Sweets. This brand is based out of a shop in Floyd called the Red Rooster Cafe & BakeRRy. With coffee, handmade flavored syrups, Virginia teas, cakes and pastries, this is a cafe worth checking out.
Health food has been a huge trend in recent decades, and Floyd’s rural location has not kept the fascination from landing there. The Harvest Moon Food Store, 35 years young, holds the principle of “slow food” close to heart and fills the rest of its charming space with a variety of knick-knacks and trinkets.
Up the mountain
Once you’ve finished your exploration of the town, you may be tempted to get to know more of the county. Floyd Highway South leads to Black Ridge Road, which leads to a winery by the name of Chateau Morrisette. This beautiful winery has a restaurant, an event courtyard with live music each weekend, tastings and more.
The Buffalo Mountain Preserve is one of the most essential natural areas in Virginia. The 3,971-foot-high elevation, 3971 feet, lends to a climate unlike most of the state, and the location hosts nearly 20 rare species of plants and animals. There are three hiking trails and only 10 parking spots, so you’re unlikely to encounter many other hikers when you’re there.
Mabry Mill at Milepost 176 is one of the most photographed locations on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Cultural demonstrations are available during some times of the year, and the Mabry Mill Trail is open year-round. The Restaurant & Gift Shop are open seasonally and serve country-style food.
“It's very rare that when you walk through downtown Floyd or even in the county, you pass someone and they don’t say hello to you, they don’t wave to you (or) ask how you’re doing,” said Kathleen Legg, director of tourism for the Floyd County Tourism Development Council. “Come to Floyd; you’ll feel the love.”
