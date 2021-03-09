If you’ve ever indulged in “Gilmore Girls” or “One Tree Hill,” chances are you will enjoy the new Netflix original “Ginny & Georgia.” The series was released on Feb. 24 and currently has one season consisting of 10 episodes. Beginning as a seemingly innocent family affair, the show soon reveals its hidden secrets. While not entirely comparable to any other show I’ve seen, there are certainly elements of all the shows mentioned above which make “Ginny & Georgia” very enticing and easy to binge.
Firstly, the dynamic between mother-daughter duo Georgia and Ginny undeniably echoes that of Lorelai and Rory from “Gilmore Girls.” However, the parallel stops when Georgia’s past is revealed in a series of flashbacks throughout the show — she certainly didn’t grow up under Emily and Richard Gilmore’s strict roof.
Secondly, much like both “Gilmore Girls” and “One Tree Hill,” “Ginny & Georgia” takes place in a small town: Wellsbury, Massachusetts. Like any small town setting, the show features typical high school characters including the bad boy, the innocent first boyfriend and that one group of slightly annoying teenage girls. Then there are the Wellsbury moms who run the town (or think they do). And, of course, a small town political scandal takes place. In this case, it’s the run for mayor: a Wellsbury mom versus the attractive bachelor incumbent. Georgia’s role then becomes to disturb the peace of this quaint little town by introducing herself and her children, Ginny and Austin, to the scene.
Next: cue the drama and scandal. Georgia soon takes over the town as she pursues the mayor as a new love interest. Ginny becomes popular and has two love interests at school. And even though he’s small, Austin finds a way to make his own noise in elementary school. While all these new developments ensue, the past continues to affect everyone’s future, making for a thrilling watch.
Unlike “Gilmore Girls”and “One Tree Hill,” crime is at the forefront of “Ginny & Georgia.” The show slowly reveals that Georgia’s sketchy past isn’t entirely left in the past. Her character falls under question as she engages in a slew of illegal activities. While most of her crimes have to do with protecting her family from issues her younger self had gotten into, it all certainly makes for an interesting character dynamic and discussion on morality.
Additionally, the show touches on mental health issues, specifically self-harm. There are times where “Ginny & Georgia” gets dark, resulting in a more accurate representation of what it's like to be a teenager in today’s world than what most shows care to offer. It’s not all cheerleaders and football players, but more of an example of what it is like to deal with identity struggles, body image issues, the loss of a friend and crazy family dynamics. The show does a good job of communicating that everyone has their problems, no matter how well they hold it together on the outside.
Overall, there is a lot to unpack when watching “Ginny & Georgia.” It isn’t all weird, small town traditions and dinner at Luke’s Diner like you see in “Gilmore Girls” (although there is a fall festival.) While I believe the show is off to a good start, it most definitely needs a follow-up season. There are a lot of loose ends.
While there is a plot, it’s a tangled one that probably could have been executed slightly better. At the end of an episode, it often felt as if both everything and nothing had happened at the same time. However, I believe the show has potential and I would definitely watch a second season.
I give “Ginny & Georgia” 3.5/5 stars.