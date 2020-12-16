Here’s a little story for you.
Two fish are swimming up a river, and a wise old fish comes downstream toward them. The wise old fish turns to the two younger fish and says, “Morning boys, how’s the water?”
The two young fish pass the older fish, and when they are out of earshot one turns to the other and asks “Dude, what the hell is water?”
You might be familiar with this little parable from David Foster Wallace’s 2005 commencement address at Kenyon. If you’ve ever attended a class with pretensions toward personal development your professor may have exposed you to it through the internet. Wallace’s intention in that speech was to point out that a college education gives you the power to get through the monotonous frustrations of adult life by giving you the ability to see things from other people’s points of view and to empathize with them, to be “well adjusted,” as Wallace puts it. This daily grind of human existence, in all its inglorious perpetuity, is the metaphorical water that the fish are swimming in.
If you’re anything like me, this kind of straight talk can be very appealing. For one thing it’s refreshing, commencement addresses aren’t supposed to be particularly interesting or helpful, and nothing is more irritating that advice you can immediately identify as useless.
As a writer for the Collegiate Times, I’ve spent a good deal of the past four years trying to find meaning in personal experience, since that’s the only way you can realistically attempt to write about something, whether it's interviewing the students behind a campus podcast, reviewing an album, or even something as mundane as listing out snack ideas for exams week. In my capacity as the semi official music critic in residence, I wanted to be a proper advocate for readers genuinely curious as to whether something was worth their time. One of the reasons I sought out more obscure or niche releases was so that readers could be exposed to something beyond their knowledge. I went into my reviews imagining an ideal audience for the album in question and expressed my impressions as though I were speaking to them directly. That certainly doesn’t mean I liked everything. Do I have hard and fast opinions? Of course, I do, I’m human.
But anyway.
This is the part of the goodbye article where I attempt to give advice of my own to students who won’t be leaving Tech anytime soon. As the beginning of this article will tell you, I want to take this seriously, and give you some straight talk as opposed to the wishy-washy and ultimately unhelpful lecture I might otherwise be inclined to give. This is in spite of the part of my brain that has been a music critic for the past four years telling me to say something along the lines of “Don’t listen to Kanye anymore, he hasn’t been good since 2005.” In an effort to avoid this, I’m going to be as discreet as possible here and just list it out.
1. Embrace earnestness and reject irony and cynicism. If there were ever a time to be a nihilist, that time has definitely passed.
2. Be willing to believe that the meaning of life can be found and seek it out wherever you may believe it to reside.
3. Be curious and open to new ideas but learn to tell when someone is spouting nonsense. Know that skepticism is healthy, but the pursuit of knowledge is priceless.
4. Never impose your perspective or your beliefs or your politics onto someone unless they ask it of you, or they invite it through their words and actions.
5. Beware formal ideologies, as they can be restrictive. Prefer the principles of thought and action you choose for yourself.
6. Regard hypocrisy as a cardinal sin above all, as it is the antithesis of an authentic life. Choose your morals and your values and live by them.
The water we’re swimming in right now is tainted with an impenetrable layer of apathy and insincerity, and because of this the bits of advice I’ve outlined above might come across as either refreshingly novel or matters of common sense in the face of today’s problems. In either case they are what I would implore you, dear reader, to follow to the best of your abilities. Partly this is because everyone reading this will interpret it differently, which is the whole idea of giving advice like this.
With that, I leave you. It has certainly been an interesting journey, ranging from Blacksburg to the hills of Germany, to the peaks of the Alps to the catacombs of Rome. I will always remember my work with the Collegiate Times as among my proudest accomplishments as an undergraduate student. As I go on into the rest of my life, I hope that each and every one of you will find that which sparks the flame of life in you and defend it to the last breath. Goodnight and joy be to you all.