I’m not applying to grad school right now. When I first came to Virginia Tech, I thought I would apply to grad schools my senior year because that’s typically the next step someone takes during their academic career. My mom went to graduate school after she graduated college, so I thought I had to follow in her footsteps and get my master’s too.
When my mom got her master’s at VCU, she took a break between graduating college and worked for a bit before starting graduate school. She worked full time to gain experience and save up some money, then became a part-time student while still working, and then she quit her job and moved in with my parents to become a full-time student. She had no money, was stressed all the time and never saw her friends. I’m so proud of my mom for getting her degree, but that doesn’t seem like a stage of life I want to go through.
I did a project sophomore year about the journalism industry and found out that most journalists only need a bachelor’s degree to get hired. I figured I shouldn’t spend money on a degree that isn’t a necessity in my industry. A lot of jobs require a master’s degree or specific license like social work and teaching, but that doesn’t mean your job is more important and better than mine and vice versa.
Another reason I don’t want to attend graduate school is because it’s too expensive. If I only currently have $50 to my name and my parents are paying for most of my expenses, I’m going to be flat out broke if I attend grad school right now. I’d rather work for a few years and be completely independent and attend grad school in a few years once I have built up my bank account.
Before I decided to not go to graduate school, one of the reasons I thought I would get my master’s immediately after graduation was because I thought I would lose all my motivation and drive if I graduated college, waited a few years and then went back to school. But I remembered that when I was in high school applying to colleges, I was stressed all the time and did not take care of myself. I’d rather take a break for a few years with the possibility of losing my motivation than stress myself out.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve done research on grad schools if I decide to go and have made mental notes on what classes I would take if I decided to attend graduate school in the future. I’m the kind of person who tries to have a plan for every stage of life, so if I decide to go to grad school in a few years, I’m not going into it completely blind.
A lot of my friends are applying to grad schools right now, so I’ve heard many stories of how they’re balancing schoolwork with grad school applications and scholarship essays. I don’t envy their stress, but I’m proud of them for their ability to multitask and their want to advance their education.
Maybe in a few years after working I’ll decide that I do want to go to graduate school, and that’s okay. Three years ago I thought I needed to go to graduate school. I don’t want to go now and maybe my opinion will change again. Maybe I’ll decide in a year or two that I hate my job and want to change my entire career or decide I want another degree so I can move up in the journalism industry. I’m fine with that. People and plans change and that’s okay.