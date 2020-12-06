Season 16 of “Grey’s Anatomy” ended abruptly when episode 21 aired on ABC on April 9. Originally supposed to include 25 episodes, the season’s production was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic which left the storylines up in the air and the season open-ended.
Unsurprisingly, season 17 is set starting in April and attempts to tackle the current global health crisis from when it entered the United States while weaving in flashbacks to fill the gaps left from the previous season. The first episode, “All Tomorrow’s Parties,” aired on Nov. 12 and introduced the new structure of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital: chaos. As Chief Miranda Bailey put it at the beginning of the episode, “Specialties no longer matter, surgeons check temperatures, attendings do scut. It’s a mad house on fire.”
This first episode serves as an introduction to COVID-19 and the changes the pandemic has imposed on health care. Bailey is seen showing Dr. Richard Webber around and explaining the new protocol throughout most of the episode. A notable scene is when Webber attempts to enter a room to attend to a coding patient only to be stopped by Bailey who says that the hospital is losing too many of its employees and entering that room requires full personal protective equipment. Dr. Meredith Grey then appears from the other side of the glass barrier to exclaim that she has already lost four patients that day, and that they’re all dying alone.
The heartbreak and stress caused by the virus continues in this episode when two teens, one being immunocompromised, are brought in as trauma patients after being caught in a fire during a party they broke quarantine to attend. The show follows the two teens’ parents as they await in a tent outside the hospital, unable to be with their children due to visitor restrictions. This particular storyline highlights the unknowns and conflict surrounding COVID-19 as the two families have differing views on best practices when it comes to staying safe during the pandemic. While I can’t fully attest to the accuracy of this episode’s portrayal of the pandemic, I can say that it was both relatable and heart wrenching.
While this episode focuses more on the events of the real world than characters’ personal lives, the drama surrounding the characters is probably how the show is still on air. Important updates on this front include a potential budding romance between Jackson Avery and Jo, a still unmarried Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt, a recovering Andrew DeLuca who now sports dark blue scrubs, and the return of Derek Shepard (in dream form of course).
The second episode, “The Center Won’t Hold,” also aired on Nov. 12 right after episode one. Following a dramatic ending of the previous episode, Grey is now hospitalized. This episode applies the information given in the first episode to the characters’ lives, allowing for character development and a Grey’s Anatomy specific plot line instead of just a generalization of the real world. The decision to air the first two episodes back to back was good because, individually, these episodes offer two very different functions that work in the show’s best interest when combined.
The third and most recent episode, “My Happy Ending,” aired the week before Thanksgiving on Nov. 19. This episode follows Grey’s hospitalization closely, giving the first in depth look at a COVID-19 case of the season. Shepard makes more appearances as Grey is in and out of consciousness, meanwhile DeLuca and Dr. Hayes remain potential new love interests for her back in reality.
Overall, the first three episodes provide a promising start to the season and I’m very interested to see where the rest of the season will go.