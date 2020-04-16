Let’s face it –– we’re all starting to go crazy at home. This catastrophe we are facing is arguably changing American life in a way not seen since the ‘40s. We need to try to go to the grocery store less, and this time it isn’t because of drug-addled fascist dictators. The only real solution to this is to do what our grandparents’ parents did –– grow a victory garden.
That’s right –– not so long ago, it was a normal necessity to help the greater societal good by plowing up our well-manicured backyards and planting vegetables to support our families and neighbors. Growing food stock independently helped subsidize nationwide shortages and allowed the government to allocate more food to the war effort. This time around, growing our own food not only prepares everyone for a potential food shortage in the future, but reduces our risk of infection from the coronavirus by making us less dependent on going to grocery stores.
“I think growing on your own is a great stance to take,” said Max Craddock, a junior studying biochemistry who is an avid plant enthusiast and had more than 20 different plants in his dorm room in East Ambler Johnston Hall.
If we’re all stuck at home or in our apartments anyway, what’s the harm of sticking a few seeds in the ground? It sure beats the cactus you have growing in your windowsill, and you can actually eat it.
“If people were to start sustainable gardens in their backyards, it would absolutely (reduce the risk of infection),” Craddock said. “Also, if done right for a while, keeping your own plants and produce (could) cut down the CO2 emissions caused by shipping food across states.”
There are a few things to consider when starting a victory garden: space, crop yield and cost.
You need to consider where you are going to plant. If you are stuck pacing around your house during quarantine, you can plant your crops in a space in your yard. When your parents wonder why you just tilled and plowed half of your suburban backyard, just tell them it’s for the greater good. Alternatively, if you do live in the suburbs, consider building raised beds for growing. This is one of the best ways to start a low-maintenance garden. If you are stuck in your Blacksburg apartment, the best bet you have is your balcony or patio. You can still have a good collection of sustainable vegetables in well-placed pots.
If you have limited space, or you don’t see the benefit of growing food that can’t be harvested until fall –– you now have to consider crop yield.
The point of a victory garden is to grow food, and that’s it. For all we know, this whole pandemic could blow over by the fall. What you need to consider growing are vegetables that are fast harvesting, have a high yield and can potentially be replanted.
If you’re in a colder climate, you may put off planting seeds right away. The average last frost date (the last average day the temperature falls below freezing) for most of Virginia varies from April to June, but if you can bring seedlings inside, you can start planting now if the vegetables can be transplanted later, giving you a head start on your harvest.
Growing foods such as potatoes, carrots, zucchinis, tomatoes and greens would be ideal. They are all easy to grow, have high nutritional value, many of these can be harvested continually and most importantly they have a quick turnaround –– all within two to three months. Some greens, such as kale, can actually be harvested within several weeks of planting. Other fast-growing crops include broccoli, peas and onions.
Something to think about when planting crops is whether to go organic or not. Organic gardening is healthier, but there can potentially be an added risk of having less yield or even losing your crops to disease and insects, which is something to consider if you are preparing for a potential food shortage. Adding chemicals such as insecticide and fertilizer are not definitely necessary, even though every plant needs nutrients and protection. There are many alternatives to insecticide and many store-bought potting soils and manure mixtures have the same benefits of fertilizers, some with specific N-P-K ratios.
The last thing to consider when starting a victory garden is cost. Obviously, home-grown vegetables are cheaper than store-bought food. However, you have to consider how much time and effort you are going to put into this, especially if you regard this venture as something that could prevent you from going to the store the one time someone with the virus goes as well. Tilling and planting are hard work, especially if you are new to this and have no tools. You also have to carefully irrigate, weed and guard your garden from pests.
There’s also the mental impact –– which might actually take a toll for the better.
“There’s been a lot of hype around health experts that surrounding yourself with botanicals can help improve mental health –– and I can attest,” Craddock said.
Nonetheless, growing a victory garden is a smart way to reduce your risk of infection by working toward food independence. The more we practice going out less, the quicker we can all get to going out more.