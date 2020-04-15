Beyond the premature end to a spring semester in Blacksburg, COVID-19 has forced companies to endure severe budget cuts that deem internships the first programs to go. Students no longer have access to the very positions that provide them with the experience necessary to enter their respective career fields. Hokies are left without income, experience or prospective jobs offers. Some Hokies have decided to share their stories as internships fall through their fingertips.
Keri Friedman, a junior majoring in natural resource conservation and management, dreams to work as a park ranger and interpreter in a national park and had received three internship offers for this summer, two of which were from local nonprofit summer camp organizations and her top choice, Park Ranger Career Development with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. This position was a two-year apprenticeship in the parks system that marked the inception of her career in the parks world.
It was only when the stay-at-home order was called that her dreams started to slip from her fingers at no fault of her own. The two camp programs rescinded their offers and cancelled the internship program.
“I still held onto hope for the next few days. What else could I do?” Friedman said. “I was staring at the opportunity of a lifetime, and grinding my teeth waiting for the email to hit my inbox and determine my fate for the summer … the entire program, and two years of guaranteed employment and incredible experience in my field were squashed within the text confines of one email.”
The program had decided to cancel the summer’s internship program.
Nizhoni Tallas, a junior studying natural resources and conservation, finds herself in a similar situation.
“Having my internship canceled was a huge disappointment and unexpected for sure,” Tallas said.
Tallas planned to use the money she earned from her summer internship to help pay for college expenses the following school year.
It’s especially difficult for students who are relying on this internship in order to support themselves financially. Given the increasingly competitive job market and the deteriorating economy, young people fear for what their futures have in store for them. How are they supposed to gain vital experience when their last chance to do so before graduation is nonexistent?
“This summer was going to be the summer that I gained that formative experience that made my resume stand out to the organizations I want to work with after I graduate,” Friedman said. “I guess I’ll be spending my summer slicing deli meat in Kroger.”
She’s not alone. Internships are canceled across the country while some are attempting to complete internships virtually. For people like Friedman, however, this isn’t an option.
"These times are showing us that, no matter how essential you think your major is, it probably isn’t, and you will always be vulnerable in crises like the one we’re living through,” Friedman said.
At the moment, opportunities for graduates are decreasing quicker than those without. For a graduating class that enters the job market in a time period eerily similar to that of recession in 2008-2009, it’s challenging to remain positive.
“I’m trying to make the best of the situation, but it’s hard when you must watch your lifelong dream, on the cusp of reality, dissolve away,” Friedman said.
Although students’ plans for the summer are changing daily, there are ways to gain experience beyond the internship realm. Students may partake in research projects and communicate with their respective faculty members virtually, work for a non-profit, start their own project or website, or see if their internship is possible to participate in a virtual environment. These alternative options are no consolation to those who’s internships have been uprooted.
“I’m thankful the summer program is putting everyone’s safety at the highest priority,” Tallas said. “I hope people continue to be kind during these difficult times and become more united in helping one another.”
While safety should always be of the utmost importance, it’s no less disheartening to see opportunities vanish. There’s no one to look to for guidance; as we’ve heard time and time again, this situation is unprecedented. It’s difficult for students to wrap their minds around a transition that no one saw coming. Hokies are nonetheless resilient, and we will ultimately find our way through this.