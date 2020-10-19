Undergraduate computer science programs have been growing at impressive rates at many colleges since the turn of the century. With the rapid advancement of technology in recent years, it’s no surprise that the number of bachelor’s degrees awarded by undergraduate computer science programs in the United States and Canada rose by74% between 2009 and 2015. Virginia Tech’s computer science department is no exception to this rule.
“Seven or eight years ago, we were probably graduating 100 to 150 bachelor’s students per year. This year, (we graduated) about 300,” said Cal Ribbens, head of the Department of Computer Science.
This rapid growth has provided many opportunities for the department, but it has also presented several pitfalls. The rapidly increasing class sizes have created novel problems for both students and staff.
“It’s pushing 800 students each semester for these courses I’m working on,” said Margaret Ellis, an associate professor of practice in Virginia Tech’s computer science program.
Professor Ellis oversees organizing Introduction to Problem Solving in Computer Science and Software Design and Data Structures, two integral computer science classes for sophomores in the department. The growing size of these classes can make it harder for students to get help from professors in these formative classes.
Teaching assistants have become increasingly popular resources for students because of the scale of classes. Both graduate and undergraduate teaching assistants are hired each semester to help with organizing assignments, grading and directly answering student questions. However, a flurry of questions can become too much for even the teaching assistants at points.
However, this faculty growth has caused some issues for the department in recent years. The Computer Science Department has grown out of its original home in McBryde Hall and has had to relocate about half of its staff and graduate students to the Corporate Research Center (CRC) off campus. This split has made some professors’ office hours notoriously hard to access for on-campus students and has even caused some logistics issues within the faculty.
While the rapid growth of the department has been a challenge, it has worked hard to adapt. Instead of introducing a cap or something along those lines, the department has instead embraced this challenge and taken the opportunity to grow and serve more students and faculty.
This program seems to be successful in drawing new, qualified candidates. The number of staff continues to grow to accommodate more classes.
“We hope to be hiring (five to 10) professors per year for the next six years,” Ribbens said.
Although the department has had to change how it operates a bit to account for this growth, it has also brought some positives. The newfound scale of the Computer Science Department has provided it with some unique advantages.
“Good things come from scale, too. We can offer all kinds of classes, employers love us and come here to the career fairs like crazy, and we hire some amazing faculty who do really cool things,” Ribbens said.
As the department has grown, it has also become more diverse.
“The percentage of women (in Virginia Tech’s Computer Science Department) has risen from 4% to 20% since 2007,” Ellis said.
The department has plans to make some major changes moving forward to further accommodate its growth. These plans are a series of expansions, including new buildings as well as finding new room in existing buildings on campus.
The first major expansion the department is undertaking is its move to Torgersen Hall.
“Torgerson will house a new undergraduate learning center, a tutoring center and offices and research labs for approximately 12 tenure-track faculty and at least 11 instructional faculty,” Ribbens said on a website detailing the expansion plans. This website is not public yet, as some details are still being finalized.
Having a more central space on campus will help instill a more uniform sense of community within the Computer Science Department as well. The size of the department as well as the split between the CRC and McBryde made this almost impossible to achieve in the past.
“I think students will have a better sense of community and more access to (other) students, resources and faculty because they will know where to find us,” Ellis said.
The next building that the department intends to expand into is a new construction on Gilbert Street. The final building that the department will expand into has been dubbed the Data and Decision Science building.
Overall, the growth of the department has been both exciting and challenging for students and faculty. While some might falter in the face of this challenge, students and staff alike keep a positive mindset moving forward.
The department embraces these new minds, and with its newfound resources hopes to craft a new generation of talented engineers. If anything, this scale issue is just another interesting problem for this department of engineers to solve in their unique style.