Though Valentine’s Day can be a great time to celebrate a partner, it’s also a great day to celebrate other things you love about life — passions, friendships and, of course, yourself. Don’t forget to check out some of these great films this Sunday that celebrate single life.
Does it ever bother you how most of the movies you scroll through on Netflix are built around a sappy love story? We all love a good romance from time to time, but it’s refreshing to find a plot that focuses on something else — especially for those of us going solo this month. With that being said, kick back with some friends this Valentine’s Day and try out some of these wholesome flicks that will have you celebrating being single.
“Legally Blonde”
Whether you’ve seen it before or not, “Legally Blonde” always leaves you with a warm feeling of empowerment and satisfaction. The plot follows Elle Woods, a peppy Californian fashion student who avenges her pretentious ex in the best way — by becoming more successful than him. This movie will inspire you to focus on personal growth and independence while showing that achieving your wildest dreams is possible with hard work and determination, even with a pink scented resume.
“Bend it Like Beckham”
Here’s another classic early 2000’s comedy that emphasizes following your personal goals while highlighting the value of friendship. Jess is a teenager from London with a passion for soccer but struggles to play professionally due to her family’s apprehensions. Jules, a player on a local soccer team, discovers Jess’ skills and pushes her to try out for the team. The movie follows Jess’ and Jules’ growing friendship as they navigate their professional soccer careers.
“Bend it Like Beckham” is the perfect feel-good movie to watch with your friends this Valentine’s Day and remind you that friends always come first.
“Into the Wild”
“Into the Wild” follows the true story of a young man who abandons his promising future to embark on a journey to the Alaskan wilderness. Chris McCandless, going by “Alexander Supertramp” on his trek, gives up his entire savings and hikes across North America, meeting people from all walks of life. The film offers a thought-provoking story that ponders self-exploration and our relationship with nature, featuring stunning scenery from across the country. “Into the Wild” is a great film that will make you question your self-journey and stick with you forever.
“The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants”
This movie is the ultimate friendship tale that will make you appreciate the bonds between your friend group more than anything. “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants” follows four best friends who go off on their own trips over the summer for the first time. To stay connected, they send each other the same pair of jeans throughout the summer that magically fit all of them. As they each go on their own adventures, the story reminds us that even as partners come and go, your closest friends will always be there to make life the best it can be. It’s another heartwarming story that you’ll love to watch with a few friends on Valentine’s Day.
