Something that many of us have discovered over the course of quarantine is that being stuck indoors all day lends itself to an attitude of catching up on things we might have missed out on. Whether it’s a long delayed viewing of a film or television series or an exceptionally absorbing video game or book series, there is plenty to get through now that the majority of the country is on lockdown.
But one category that definitely should not be overlooked is podcasts, essentially a kind of on-demand internet radio program catering to virtually every interest or topic under the sun. Whether you’re into harrowing true crime stories, or if you just want to listen to a bunch of hooligans play Dungeons & Dragons, there is a podcast to meet every need, here is just a smattering of them to get started. Podcasts are like comic books: Start anywhere you want, and if you don’t like it, start somewhere else.
“Be the Serpent,” starring Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske and Jennifer Mace
If you like books, fanfiction, storytelling tropes, character archetypes and people just enjoying stuff, then “Be the Serpent” might be exactly what you’re looking for. Starring three different fantasy authors from around the globe, “Be the Serpent” is a discussion podcast regarding fiction writing and storytelling with virtually no restrictions on what works are discussed and dissected. Everything from film to comic books, to online fanfiction are on equal literary footing as far as “Be the Serpent” is concerned. The podcast bears the sarcastic tagline of “a podcast of extremely deep literary merit,” poking fun at the notion that some forms of publishing are more legitimate than others, which is a load of nonsense as far as Rowland, Marske and Mace are concerned. Each episode discusses one or more interrelated topics, such as unreliable narrators, apocalyptic fiction, character relationships based on chivalric fealty and so on. If that wasn’t enough, “Be the Serpent” is also the perfect gateway to a plethora of works thanks to the discussions had, and the meticulous enumeration of them in the description of each episode. If you want to listen to some serious discussion of literary works, or if you just want a new book to sink your teeth into, then look no further.
“The Adventure Zone,” starring Griffin McElroy, Travis McElroy, Justin McElroy and Clint McElroy
“The Adventure Zone” is one of the best Dungeons & Dragons podcasts out there today, and one of the funniest experiences ever produced by the McElroy clan. This podcast follows the story of three lovable goofballs who somehow manage to pass for questing heroes; Magnus Burnside (human fighter played by Travis), Taako Taaco (elf wizard played by Justin) and Merle Highchurch (dwarf cleric played by Clint). Griffin, as the Dungeon Master, weaves a tale of dangerous magical artifacts and a secret organization determined to ensure they do not fall into the wrong hands. What follows is a madcap series of adventures, inspired by everything from Agatha Christie to Mad Max, linked by an overarching narrative featuring secret moon bases, death races, murder mysteries, and the lurking intrigue of a secretive society of red-robed figures. The humor of the series comes primarily from the characterization of the podcast’s main protagonists; Taako is a puckish rogue haunted by a cooking accident from long ago, Magnus is a heroic do-gooder who acts without thinking, and Merle is the emotional core of the group, often acting as the straight man to the antics of the others. This is a podcast that just demands to be loved, and listeners will find themselves binging on it before they even know it.
“Dear Hank and John,” starring John Green and Hank Green
Started more or less on a lark, “Dear Hank and John” is a podcast hosted by the Vlogbrothers, John and Hank Green, who are both novelists, YouTubers, educators, philanthropists and nerds. The podcast takes the form of a facetious advice show with prologues from both of the hosts on their own preferred topics. With John, it’s news about his favorite British football team AFC Wimbledon and for Hank it's news about scientific research on the planet Mars. Each episode also begins with a poem selected just for the occasion. The topics of silly advice had ranged from frustrating social relationships to the meaning of life itself, and if there were any two people fit to guide listeners, however hilariously, through such topics, the Green brothers would be them.
This is just a handful of podcasts to get started with, and they are some of the easiest to get addicted to. Podcasts are a fantastic and easy way to be entertained without much hassle, especially if the listener is busy doing something while they’re listening. Since many people are still doing work while isolating themselves, or are otherwise engaged in keeping themselves busy for the time being, podcasts are a great way to stay engaged while avoiding the current dangers of the global pandemic.