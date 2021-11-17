“How was the UVA event?” my mom excitedly asked my little sister over the phone. Instead of accompanying the rest of our family to a wedding over the weekend, my sister was dressed up to meet with representatives from the University of Virginia, or as I had come to know it, Virginia Tech’s archrival. My sister said it went well, which came as no surprise.
A wonderful candidate for any school, my sister’s a varsity athlete with strong academic motivation and a flair for the dramatic. If accepted, she will move to Charlottesville, make new friends and have an incredible time. In time, she may even come to love UVA in the same way I love Virginia Tech. But if I’m being honest, that idea has been a tough pill to swallow.
Few people would know my plight better than Virginia Tech computer engineering sophomore Carly Liesegang, whose twin sister Rachel Liesegang is a second-year student planning to study economics at UVA. We discussed how the schools’ rivalries affected their relationship, stereotypes and what each school is unofficially known for.
When asked if the rivalry caused any conflict between them, the sisters revealed that they were fortunate enough to find their own fun in the rivalry.
“I think the conflict is sort of the fun part of it,” Rachel said. “I feel like it’s hard to make it a serious conflict.”
If things ever get heated, they usually have a mediator.
“I think normally our mom steps in, like, ‘Both schools are great,’” Carly said.
When asked why she chose Virginia Tech, Carly referenced family connections.
“Both our mom and our older brother went here, so we’ve kind of been a Hokie family our entire lives,” Carly said. “I’m studying engineering, and they have a great engineering program here. But I also love the athletics and the student community here at Tech.”
Rachel admitted that choosing UVA after coming from a Virginia Tech family was not the traditional path, but the decision made sense for her.
“Growing up being such a Hokie fan, it was definitely different for me to choose their rival school, UVA,” Rachel said. “But I always liked UVA growing up. For some reason I always felt drawn to the school, even rooting against them at Tech games, I was like, ‘I could sort of see myself going there.’ And I really resonated with the community here at UVA and just knew it would be the best place for me to go to.”
Even to most outsiders, it’s easy to see the appeal of either school. UVA has a top-ranked business program, along with scores of successful, household-name alumni. Virginia Tech also boasts renowned engineering and architecture programs, just to name a few.
Athletically, both schools have top teams, such as UVA’s basketball team and Virginia Tech’s wrestling team, with each having passionate fan bases. UVA carries historical significance as President Thomas Jefferson’s passion project and Virginia’s flagship university, while UVA students also benefit from being rooted in the growing city of Charlottesville.
Virginia Tech students enjoy high quality meals from their dining halls that are consistently ranked among the top college food in the country as well as the beautiful mountain scenery of Blacksburg and the New River Valley. Virginia Tech’s traditions often have ties to the Corps of Cadets, such as Skipper the cannon and the game ball, but they also have the lunch pail, which is symbolic of their blue collar beginnings.
If you want a perfect descriptor of the difference between UVA and Virginia Tech, listen to UVA’s “Good Old Song” and Virginia Tech’s “Enter Sandman.” Both songs serve as unofficial fight songs. While the “Good Old Song” serenades UVA with lines like “when far away, in memory we shall still be at the dear old UVA,” “Enter Sandman” aims to warn Virginia Tech’s competition to “sleep with one eye open, gripping your pillow tight.”
Each student has their own reasons for attending their school, no matter what famed traditions they do or unofficial stereotypes each school might have. Both schools have amazing programs and produce alumni that go on to change the world.
Like Carly and Rachel, my sister and I have always been very different people. Carly and Rachel had different needs for their college educations, and the same applies to us. I was lucky enough to find everything I needed at Virginia Tech, and for my sister’s sake, I hope the same is true for her, wherever she ends up. If that college is UVA, I am willing to put aside my Hokie pride, drive up to Charlottesville every so often and share in her joy. No college rivalry could ever take our sisterhood away from us.
But I'll still cheer when her team loses to ours.