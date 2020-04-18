The Strokes are one of those bands that frequently appears in search results for “best rock bands” and other similar queries, and yet their presence on the modern rock scene often goes unremarked upon for one reason or another. The band’s 2001 debut album “Is This It” is frequently namechecked as one of the most influential rock albums of the past two decades and seemingly molded the post-millennial world of alternative rock entirely in its image. Whatever the qualities of that particular record may be, the Strokes’ most recent album, “The New Abnormal,” released on April 10 on RCA Records, is no masterpiece, to put it bluntly.
The Strokes gained a reputation for a stripped down, simplified musical approach that won them early acclaim from critics, and yet that same fidelity toward simplicity has come back around to curse them. “The New Abnormal” is underwhelming, full stop. Its few good ideas are drowned out beneath an endless sea of half-baked arrangements and blatant rehashes of other bands’ ideas.
To be clear: this review is not meant to accuse the Strokes of ripping off other bands or anything duplicitous on their part, rather some of their arrangement decisions on this album are eerily similar to those of other artists. And sadly, the songs that don’t sound like careless commandeering of other people’s music are just simply unremarkable.
To start, the opening to the song “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus” is just a bit too similar to that of the Doors’ well-known song “Touch Me,” though admittedly this is most excusable of the Strokes’ songwriting decisions on this album. On the other hand, “Bad Decisions,” track number four is an absolutely shameless rip off of “I Melt with You” by Modern English.
Aside from those two, the rest of the songs run the gamut between dull and just simply unpleasant. The absolute low point of the album is the first few seconds of track six, “At the Door,” which sounds like nothing short of a Super Nintendo shorting out and dying after being dumped in a bucket of bleach and then hooked up to a car battery and a megaphone. If nothing else can be said for the other songs, it’s that none of them are as bad as the first few seconds of this one. It sounded so utterly obnoxious that one could almost expect Adam Sandler to come in on the vocal harmony later on in the song.
“The New Abnormal” is flatly unimpressive. It feels sophomoric and unpolished in only the way later-career albums from former megastars can hope to achieve, if that truly is the right word to use here. While normally its relatively short length would be a point in its favor, it feels more like a demerit here –– Exhibit A of a case toward proving that the band had pretty much no good ideas to start out with when putting this album together, and simply called it quits once they felt they had enough done. Now, there is certainly no concrete evidence in favor of this, but considering the quality of this album, it is more probable than any alternative. I give “The New Abnormal” 2/5 stars.