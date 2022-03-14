At first, the idea of visiting another college town might not be so appealing — as a native of another college town myself, I arrived in Blacksburg four years ago all too acquainted with the particular challenges of sharing a hometown with an institution of higher education. However, my time in Blacksburg has allowed me to develop a special appreciation for the unique culture of college towns — and, as I began to hit the road with friends, just how fun it can be to visit other universities’ stomping grounds for a quick trip. Of course, Blacksburg will always be the best college town in my eyes — but if swapping maroon and orange for another set of collegiate colors for a weekend sounds at all intriguing to you, then keep reading to find out the Collegiate Times’ picks for the best nearby college towns to explore, from one curious Hokie to another.
For nature lovers: Boone, North Carolina, home of Appalachian State University
A little under three hours from Blacksburg, Appalachian State is what I’ve affectionately dubbed Virginia Tech’s fraternal twin — similar in some major ways, but with enough differences to stand out in some categories of its own. Like Blacksburg, Boone is situated in the mountains, providing gorgeous scenery year-round. Similar to Virginia Tech, Appalachian State is also a public university famous for its STEM programs and, according to Appalachian State’s website, boasts an enrollment of roughly 20,641 students — smaller than Virginia Tech’s fall 2020 enrollment of over 37,000, but still enough to qualify as a bigger school.
Those who explore App State’s campus and downtown Boone will be able to see that the area utilizes stonework similar to Virginia Tech’s own love of Hokie Stone, though Boone’s King Street (the equivalent of Blacksburg’s South Main Street) is slightly larger than Blacksburg’s downtown area. If you love being able to shop local in Blacksburg, then you’ll also appreciate the wide selection of small, locally owned businesses in Boone — be sure to check out the historic Mast General Store for a variety of treats and souvenirs.
Just like Blacksburg, Boone naturally stands out for its excellent selection of nearby hikes and nature spots, including the famous Linville Falls, Grandfather Mountain and the Blowing Rock. For those who prefer to enjoy the beauty of the Blue Ridge from their cars, you can easily hit the Blue Ridge Parkway from Boone. Adrenaline junkies who feel at home on the New River should consider the plethora of whitewater rafting options available around Boone. Alternatively, if you’d normally hit up Hahn Horticulture Garden to connect with nature, Daniel Boone Native Gardens features over 200 different types of plants. To further unwind after exploring the outdoors, if you’re over 21, check out Boone’s burgeoning craft beer scene, with an array of breweries to choose from on your visit, or tour local wineries as a part of the Boone Area Wine Trail.
For foodies and history buffs: Charlottesville, Virginia, home of the University of Virginia
Charlottesville might be enemy territory, but Southern Living magazine once ranked it the best college town in the South for a reason — this area has one of the best food scenes in Virginia. Over 46,000 Virginians call Charlottesville home and having been named the best small town for food in 2013, it’s not hard to guess why UVA’s home turf might hold such appeal.
About a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Blacksburg, Charlottesville, like our beloved town, is steeped in history — however, it stands apart in that Monticello (Thomas Jefferson’s residence) and UVA’s campus comprise Virginia’s only UNESCO World Heritage site. With 27,115 students as of last fall, the University of Virginia is a little smaller than Virginia Tech, but with over 120 shops spanning eight blocks downtown, Charlottesville has a faster pace of life in comparison to Blacksburg’s quaint, cozy feel.
Charlottesville and the surrounding area have many pieces of presidential history to discover, including James Madison’s Montpelier, located 30 minutes away in Orange, James Monroe’s Highland, and, of course, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. If history still intrigues you but presidents aren’t your forte, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 18th century-themed Michie Tavern and art deco Paramount Theater, which opened in 1931, are all great options to explore.
Similar to Boone’s wine trail, the Monticello Wine Trail includes over 30 different wineries and has been featured in Southern Living, making it a must-do for visitors even vaguely interested in wine, whether you’re a true wine snob or just trying to get an A in John Boyer’s Geography of Wine class. If you’re not 21 yet or simply want to enjoy a great meal, with the same amount of restaurants per capita as New York City and San Francisco, Charlottesville has plenty of dining options. Whether you’re looking for traditional Southern comfort food or international fare you may not be able to find in Blacksburg, there’s no way you can go wrong — though it wouldn’t hurt to peruse the plethora of social media accounts documenting Charlottesville’s food scene, such as Instagram’s cville.foodie. Just don’t let any locals catch you in Virginia Tech apparel.
For homebodies who don’t want to stray too far: Lexington, Virginia, home of the Virginia Military Institute and Washington and Lee University
A mere hour and a half from Blacksburg, Lexington offers the same small-town feel many Hokies have grown to love. With just under 8,000 residents, it’s honestly impressive that a town even tinier than Blacksburg can fit in twice the number of schools. Regardless, Lexington doesn’t feel cramped for space, with a charming downtown area featured on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Lexington combines the historic appeal of Charlottesville and the beautiful scenery of Blacksburg on a smaller scale, with a great selection of locally owned businesses to peruse and unique historic attractions to visit, including the former residence of famous country singer Patsy Cline.
If wandering through the beautiful scenery of Lexington isn’t enough, consider exploring the litany of nearby trails and parks, ranging from moderately difficult hikes like Crabtree Falls, described as “the longest cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi,” according to the town of Lexington’s website, to easier treks like Natural Bridge State Park. No matter if you find your preferred workout in strolling through Lexington’s downtown or at the top of a waterfall, be sure to cruise down part of the Blue Ridge Parkway before heading back to Blacksburg.
For Hokies wanting to get away: Morgantown, West Virginia, home of West Virginia University
If you’re really itching to trade one college town for another for at least a night, then Morgantown may be the spot for you — at roughly four hours and 15 minutes away, it’s definitely not a quick and easy road trip. However, the home of the Mountaineers offers lots of intriguing attractions to make it worth the trek, including a church dubbed “the smallest church in 48 states” and the oldest operating brewery in West Virginia.
Fans of the New River Valley’s New River might find similar enjoyment in Morgantown, which is situated on the Monongahela River, referred to by locals as “The Mon” or “The Mon River” and perfect for any river activities Hokies might long for away from home. Missing our farmers market? Not to worry — Morgantown also has a bustling farmers market, run outdoors from May through the first week of November and indoors on certain weekends during the winter. If you’re looking to experience something truly different (or just have a sweet tooth the size of Lane Stadium), Morgantown hosts an annual Chocolate Lovers’ Day each April for chocolate lovers to sample local businesses’ best offerings. Don’t forget to hop on WVU’s Personal Rapid Transit system, described as an “automated people mover,” according to the PRT’s website, to see how Mountaineers’ unique public transportation compares to our beloved Blacksburg Transit.
No matter where we go, Hokies know that Blacksburg will always be the No. 1 college town in our hearts — but sometimes, it’s fun to trade allegiances for a day.
