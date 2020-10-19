Schools have been trying to get us to recycle since we were little kids, so we should be pros at it by now, right? Unfortunately there will always be differences in recycling codes depending on where you live or even as the years progress. Making sure you know what things are recyclable at Virginia Tech is the first step in doing it properly and whenever you can.
Some things that you can absolutely recycle are No. 1 PET and No. 2 HDPE plastic bottles, jugs and empty food containers. The lids can even be left on if you’re feeling lazy. Plastics that are No. 3 through No. 7, like Solo cups, are no longer recyclable and should be thrown into the trash — or preferably avoided overall. All cardboard can be recycled, including pizza boxes, as long as there is no food residue or plastic in them. Aluminum, steel and tin cans are allowed, as well as glass bottles and jars.
White office paper and colored paper that contain staples and paper clips are also recyclable. So are other paper products like newspaper, magazines and glossy paper, junk mail, catalogues and phone books, pamphlets and brochures, paperboard, manila folders, normal envelopes, and padded envelopes that are filled with fiber, not bubble wrap. And remember, do not put your recyclables in a plastic bag when placing them in the bin.
Recently, Montgomery County has changed its recycling guidelines to no longer include the recycling of shredded paper and hardbound/softbound books. It also will not continue the disposals of household hazardous waste, electronic waste and universal waste. Residents are encouraged to throw things into the trash if they are doubtful of it being recyclable. This keeps the recycling free of trash that would contaminate the whole bin, making it landfill-bound.
There are also many things that may surprise you to know that they cannot be recycled. Milk cartons, for example, cannot be recycled in this area because they have wax in them. Compostable items like food waste, napkins and the compostable to-go boxes should also not be placed into the recycling bins. If you are unsure about what bin to place your items, you can use the Sit & Sort website that helps sort the trash you are making when eating at Turner Place in Lavery Hall or Hokie Grill in Owens Hall. You pick the dining hall, the shop where you purchased your food, what you ordered and the site will then tell you if it came in either recyclable or compostable packaging.
Other things that cannot be recycled are coffee cups, mirrors, labware, ceramic dishware, plastic bags, cellophane or plastic wrap, carbon paper, metal or plastic binders, and tyvek envelopes like FedEx envelopes. Window glass is also to be kept from the recycling bin since it melts down differently than normal glass. Styrofoam is another material that is unable to be recycled or composted, and Virginia Tech actually banned polystyrene containers from being used to serve food on campus in 2018.
The best way to increase your recycling rate is to be sure what can be recycled and where it is supposed to be dropped off. RecycleCoach is an app that can be downloaded on both the App Store and Google Play. It helps residents by showing them personalized collection schedules and pick-up events that are correlated with their county’s recycling schedule. It even has a “what goes where” tool that tells you what your local recycling program’s rules are. On its website you will find a “Recyclepedia” that gives you end-of-use information about a range of household products. For example, did you know that placing coat hangers in the recycling bin (no matter if they are made of wood or metal) can cause a whole recycling plant to shut down because they get tangled up in the sorting equipment?
“I have always tried to recycle as much as I can,” said Kim Iboa, senior majoring in biology. “I will rinse out my used plastic bottles and dry them before putting them into the recycling. RecycleCoach has been really easy and handy to use. I can recycle so many more things now that I wasn’t sure I could before.”
Other things that you want to recycle but can’t may possibly be donated. The YMCA will accept textiles, books, clothing, electronics, batteries, bulbs and printer ink. It started a new Residential Bin Collection Program where gently used items can be dropped off at bins located in multiple residence halls on campus.
The Environmental Student Organization collects batteries around campus from various battery bins found in academic and a few residence halls. Bigger batteries are disposed of by the Virginia Tech Environmental Health and Safety department which is also in charge of collecting hazardous waste material, like broken light bulbs and electronic waste, including broken chargers and laptops. Ink and toner cartridges can be recycled through Printing Services.
The original goal for recycling as stated in the Virginia Tech Sustainability Plan that was approved in 2009 and revised in 2014 was to minimize waste and achieve a 50% recycle rate by 2020 at Virginia Tech. Tech also planned on participating and having recognition in the national Recycle-Mania competition by adopting at least four reduction measures in the Waste Minimization component of the competition. The recycling rate for Virginia Tech in 2019 was 39% according to the Commonwealth of Virginia Locality Recycling Rate Report. This rate has been improving slightly ever since the school switched to single-stream recycling in 2015, though the rate peaked at 44.1% in 2014. The bulk recycling gets sent to the Recycling & Disposal Solutions (RDS) in Roanoke, Virginia. The recycling rate has stayed at an average of 38.9% since switching to single-stream recycling. The VT Climate Action Commitment Update Process, that was done in the Spring of 2020, has set the preliminary goals of a 55% recycling rate for 2025 and a zero waste campus by 2030.