As far as anyone should be concerned, Pearl Jam has always been one of the best bands to emerge from the hard rock hodgepodge that was the early 90s. Pearl Jam and similar bands such as Nirvana, Soundgarden and many others became the literal poster children for the MTV generation and radically redefined the music industry as it was typically understood. But of all the bands that took part in that seismic shift, only Pearl Jam has truly maintained the identity, drive and consistency with which they started out. Pearl Jam was always hard, always topical, always an institution of the present. And they still are, with their new album "Gigaton," released on March 27 on the Monkeywrench Records label, serving as proof.
The first two tracks, “Who Ever Said” and “Superblood Wolfmoon,” are pretty standard Pearl Jam fare, on the upper end of their fast and rhythmic rock ‘n’ roll type music that are excellent in their own right, showing the best of the band’s compositional talents, which is pretty much what has contributed most to their continued success over the years. But then the band completely shifts gears for the third track, “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” which contains some downbeat dance elements that somehow completely work. This is really interesting since Pearl Jam is the last band anyone would expect to put out a dance song, which once again is a testament to this band’s ability to write arrangements for pretty much anything.
On that note, the work of guitarists Mike McCready and Stone Gossard is as strong as it's ever been, with solos and riffs that crackle and rip like any of their greatest hits from over the years. “Never Destination,” the seventh track, is the climax of this. On the other hand, like many modern rock albums, “Gigaton” has its heaviest and most compelling tracks at the beginning, slowing things down once the hard hitters have been up to bat. “Alright” goes into the slower current of past greats like “Nothingman” and “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town,” but with an undertone of menace that originates from the slightly off-kilter lilt of the chorus. As a matter of fact, that goes double for “Seven O’Clock”.
The album closes with “River Cross,” a slow dirge building to a plea against cynicism and defeatism, about as clear a social message as one is likely to get out of Pearl Jam, a band notorious for wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Keep in mind this is the same band that went to war with Ticketmaster over price gouging, going on a year-long boycott of the company during the legal battle.
We don’t get enough Pearl Jam in this day and age. Their previous album, “Lightning Bolt,” came out seven whole years ago. But it almost seems that it's when things are at their darkest and most depressed that Pearl Jam comes rocketing out at us from the depths of the sea, ready to reestablish their musical beachhead and remind all of us why they were so immediately embraced in the first place. They may not emerge as often as most of us would like, but Pearl Jam is a patient band and their fans are patient listeners (maybe not as patient as TOOL fans, but they are a close second). This newest album has dropped at exactly the right time under exactly the right circumstances, providing listeners with some of Pearl Jam’s most compelling and interesting music to date.
I give “Gigaton” 4/5 stars.