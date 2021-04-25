In the back half of the media wing, tucked away in the upper corner of Squires, is the headquarters of Virginia Tech’s yearbook: the Bugle. The women leading it, just as their predecessors once did, have beaten the odds again.
“Putting together a book when things are not happening is definitely a different approach than the traditional yearbooks that are like a time capsule of events, because there aren’t really events,” said Molly Crews, the editor in chief of the Bugle. “If they’re happening, they’re on Zoom and getting a photo of Zoom is difficult.”
The Bugle has come out with an issue every year since 1895, so the pressure was on. Fortunately, according to Crews, the Bugle was already headed in the direction of a coffee table book instead of a typical yearbook with portraits. This year’s Bugle shifted its focus from traditional events to more conceptual Zoom events and some sports events, while also maintaining its historical focus.
Speaking of the Black Lives Matter Movement as well as the ongoing pandemic, Crews said, “It’s been a good conversation to keep all of those things up and relevant. Our goal is to not necessarily convey opinions but to just be a history time stamp.”
The Educational Media Clubs at Virginia Tech (EMCVT) can often struggle to gain recognition at a largely STEM-based campus. During a pandemic when everyone is distanced on Zoom and unsure of where to look to get involved, this can make growing an organization extremely difficult. Between hours spent on virtual Gobblerfair or posting flyers around an empty campus, sometimes it can seem impossible. Kristen Lewellen, business manager of the Bugle, is determined to keep writers coming.
“I’m really working to get a lot more interest in the Bugle and just on campus overall,” Lewellen said. “Our campaign last year was, ‘Do you know we have a yearbook?’ We’ve been doing it (the yearbook) every year since 1895, so it’s really important that we have this reference book … of what went on that year. It’s the oldest Hokie tradition.”
Even though both Crews and Lewellen were new to their positions right when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they both were able to make the transition and keep the tradition alive with the help of the rest of the yearbook staff. Although the organizations on the EMCVT wing are often overlooked at Virginia Tech, the students behind them are truly driven and passionate Hokies. Long after they graduate, Crews and Lewellen will be able to look back at the copy of the Bugle they worked to produce and know that they preserved a piece of the Hokie tradition that is close to their hearts — even during a year when things seemed so distant.