The Virginia Tech Recreational Sports department is the driving force keeping much of the student body active each semester. It hosts a wide variety of activities, from intramural sports or group exercise to special events like the Run in Remembrance each spring. Regardless of the activity, Rec Sports provides fun, engaging ways for students to get involved with the Hokie community while maintaining their own health. However, the COVID outbreak forced Rec Sports, like many other groups, to retool how it operates for the foreseeable future.
Rec Sports shut down in early spring along with the rest of the university in response to COVID.
After the department shut down temporarily, it began to offer some online opportunities for the rest of the spring semester. This came in the form of social media engagement and an entirely virtual Run for Remembrance. While this was an effective initial response to the unprecedented situation Rec Sports found itself in, it needed to begin preparations for when students returned to campus. This preparation began in the summer with a limited reopening of McComas Hall, which Rec Sports is responsible for running.
“(The summer reopening) allowed us to test a lot of our modifications in the building. (This included) live occupancy monitoring (to keep track of) how many people are in the building at any given time, controlled flow (where students) go in one way and leave the other and sanitation policies,” Trent said.
These adaptations proved effective for the reopening of McComas for the fall semester. On top of the systems detailed above, Rec Sports has used online pre-registration to further control the flow of people and reduce physical contact in McComas.
“For getting into McComas, (students) have to pre-register at all times,” Trent said. “That has helped us with occupancy monitoring and preventing lines waiting to get in.
With these precautions, McComas has remained a hub for students to get their daily exercise while remaining as safe as possible.
“With the implementation of pre-registration for exercise timeslots and live occupancy monitoring at McComas Hall, Rec Sports still has the capacity to serve 86% of what it saw on average in terms of visits in 2019-2020,” Trent said.
Rec Sports has found ways outside of the gym to engage students as well. The new Hokie Movement Club serves as an online way for Hokies to inspire and challenge each other to get active.
“Students have joined (the Hokie Movement Club) and track their exercise through an app called Strava,” Trent said. “We have set up weekly challenges too, where if students meet those challenges, they’re entered to win some bigger prizes.”
This combination of incentives and social interaction has prompted many students to join the club. It can be especially hard to remain motivated during quarantine, so this program has resonated with many students this semester.
“We got over 1,000 students to sign up (for Hokie Movement Club) in a week,” Trent said.
Intramural Sports have also made a comeback this semester, although the usual suspects aren’t on the forefront anymore. Physically distant sports like pickleball, volleyball, badminton, tennis, softball and kickball are instead being offered as a safe way to compete. To help with this shift in focus, Rec Sports opened its fieldhouse in August to host these events.
“For Intramural Sports, we have allowed in our fieldhouse — which we just opened at the beginning of August — some net-based team sports like pickleball, volleyball and badminton. Those have gone well,” Trent said.
Club Sports, more organized and competitive sports organizations, have had mixed results continuing this fall. Some sports, like fencing, are fortunate enough to be physically distant in nature and have continued almost without a hitch this semester.
“We have practice four days a week,” said Jimmy Wallace, the president of the Fencing Club and a senior majoring in computer science. “Obviously, we have to modify it a little bit to have better safety standards. But, practice is relatively normal.”
Group exercise is another way Rec Sports has been encouraging students to stay active this semester. It has continued in both virtual and physical formats.
“We have in-person (group exercise) classes that are capped at 15 participants per class,” Trent said. “We’re still providing the high-quality program that we can. We’ve also rolled out virtual group exercise classes and a virtual pass as well.
Moving forward, Rec Sports plans to remain adaptable to any changes in the COVID situation and react accordingly. McComas Hall will remain open between Thanksgiving and winter break to accommodate for any students that need to remain on campus during that time. There will also be limited group exercise offered during the holidays to keep people active.
Despite the changes that were made to make Rec Sports safer, the programs being offered are still worthwhile for many students. The inspiring community built by the many programs Rec Sports has been able to offer has been the encouragement necessary for many to remain active despite the often dreary nature of quarantine.