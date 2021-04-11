Relay for Life is a large fundraising event dedicated to those affected by cancer held annually at Virginia Tech. It helps generate funds to support cancer research and other programs to help work toward a cure for cancer and support those affected by it.
“We make a track on the Drillfield each year and we line it with Luminaria bags, which are bags we sell in memory of those affected by cancer,” said Justin Deutsch, a senior majoring in computer science and a current director of Relay for Life at Virginia Tech alongside Katie Casamassina and Meghan Byrnes.
On the night of the event, people celebrate and remember those affected by cancer in a variety of ways.
“People pitch tents, and we have this event that runs (between) 3 and 5 p.m. all night to (between) 3 and 5 a.m.,” Deutsch said. “All throughout the night, people walk laps in memory of those affected by cancer.”
Outside of walking laps, participants also celebrate alongside the community in various ceremonies.
“We hold different ceremonies throughout the night,” Deutsch said. “A Remembrance ceremony (as well as) Celebrate and Fight Back honor the different aspects of Relay for Life and cancer.”
The Virginia Tech and Blacksburg communities often support this event as well.
“We have a stage (for) performers and student groups. We usually have a headliner and have a great concert,” Deutsch said. “Some of the (locals) are great fundraisers and participants that we always count on to be at our event that know us well.”
Relay is usually a lively event meant to celebrate the battle against cancer and remember those we have lost to it. Thousands come out each year for this cause, and Virginia Tech’s Relay has even held the title as the largest collegiate Relay with over 6,000 participants in 2016.
However, Relay’s timing in early April caused it to fall victim to COVID-19 like many other events after last March’s outbreak.
“We got an email from the school (listing) events that (had) been canceled, and we saw that (Relay for Life) was on that list,” Deutsch said. “In a month, we had to move to a completely virtual event.”
The uncertain circumstances of last year’s Relay plagued the entire planning cycle of this year’s event.
“This year, we had to plan not really knowing what we’d be allowed to do,” Deutsch said. “We always knew that come April 9, we were going to be celebrating in some regard.”
Unfortunately, some aspects of the event had to remain online this year.
“We had to move our ceremonies that would draw a lot of people online,” Deutsch said. “We have to present them as videos. We lose that live-action interaction (with this move).”
However, most of the main event has been offline this year due to careful planning and consideration of COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’re still going to have the track on the Drillfield on Friday and Saturday, and we’re still going to have it lined with Luminarias (so) people can come and walk their laps,” Deutsch said.
In lieu of the Remembrance ceremony in-person, the Director team also created a safe way to remember those affected this year.
“We have a Remembrance display where we’re going to honor our loved ones who have passed away,” Deutsch said.
Another aspect of the event that had to be scaled back was the usual entertainment.
“We’re potentially going to have some local groups appear in small sets,” Deutsch said. “We pulled (our entertainment) back slightly and focused on the Relay for Life aspect (this year).”
In line with this philosophy, Deutsch and his team engineered a creative solution for a staple tradition of past years’ Relays.
“The other big aspect of our event is honoring our survivors and caregivers — those that were affected by cancer or those that helped others,” Deutsch said. “Typically, we dedicated laps for them during our event. This year, we’re doing a drive-thru instead. Saturday morning at Oak Lane, they can drive through and we’re going to be there with the Greek organizations, cheering and celebrating for them.”
Ultimately, Relay for Life has aimed to emulate past years’ events as safely and effectively as possible. However, advertising proved to be an issue for this year’s event.
“Not being able to say what we were doing all year was hard,” Deutsch said. “(It was also) hard not being able to be on campus where we do a lot of our boosts and marketing.”
Despite reduced attendance this year, Relay for Life undoubtedly created a difference. It’s a testament to the hard work of this organization that this event is happening at all.
“I’m excited that we’re able to do something (for Relay this year) to honor those affected (by cancer) and celebrate all of the work (put in by our team),” Deutsch said.
While working in a reduced capacity, Relay for Life at Virginia Tech has still been able to make a significant contribution thus far toward cancer research.
“While we couldn’t do everything that we wanted to and we may not be at the (fundraising total) we were shooting for at the beginning of the year, we’ve still (raised) $275,000,” Deutsch said. “That’s $275,000 going to go towards research, assistance programs or whatever the American Cancer Society deems necessary, and it’s going to help change lives.”
Relay for Life at Virginia Tech is happening annually on April 9 on the Drillfield. This year, they raised $328,438 for the American Cancer Society.
“(Relay for Life) wasn’t necessarily about me — it was much larger than myself and is reaching out to many more people,” Deutsch said.