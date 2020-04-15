Coupled with the Spring Game in the afternoon, the 3.2 for 32 Run in Remembrance is part of a very eventful day in Virginia Tech’s spring semester. Thanks to the COVID-19 virus, we can’t enjoy any of it, but we can still live up to the spirit of Virginia Tech and remember the lives that were tragically taken away from us on April 16, 2007.
The 3.2 for 32 will take place virtually this year, where participants can print their own race bibs and potentially run with others in an online format, according to Virginia Tech Recreational Sports. It will take place over the course of three days, from April 16 to April 18.
“It’s definitely not safe to hold (the run) in person due to COVID-19, but it’s nice that people still have the opportunity to run, walk and honor people,” said Marybeth Myers, a senior majoring in human nutrition, foods and exercise who is an officer of the Virginia Tech Running Club.
For anyone who is still in Blacksburg and is participating virtually, there are many great places to safely participate and run.
Blacksburg is a haven for runners and there are many listed places to go for a run, and these locations could be great for running the virtual event, as long as social distancing is in place.
When thinking about running in Blacksburg, the Huckleberry Trail may come to mind for many. This is a trail that stretches for miles and even goes all the way to Christiansburg. It’s part of history, as well as the annual Hokie Half Marathon every fall semester.
“(People could) also run separately on the Huckleberry Trail,” Myers said.
As long as social distancing is in place, it is likely safe to run on a 5K-sized portion of the 7.5-mile Huckleberry Trail. In fact, the trail is so long that you might only encounter a small handful of people with plenty of warning to keep a safe distance. Many of the commonly used running trails in the Blacksburg area are likely safe as long as the right precautions are in place. However, be sure to check that the trail you plan to run on is open, as several have closed due to the pandemic.
“Running through neighborhoods is probably the best way to avoid people,” Myers said.
Due to many off-campus students deciding to spend the rest of the semester in their hometowns, areas with a majority student population would be an ideal place to run for the event. You may not even encounter anyone for the whole race. Residential areas that would be a good idea for this include Foxridge Apartments and The Retreat. The entire residential area encompassing apartment complexes Terrace View, The Village and Pheasant Run would be a great place to go as well. In fact, there is a small running trail that goes around Pheasant Run and runs near Patrick Henry Drive.
If running the 3.2 for 32 is a tradition or a big part of being a Hokie practicing Ut Prosim, the original route for the event could be used as long as the right precautions are taken. After all, it is a good-paced 5K route with hills, dips and amazing scenery as well as a full tour of Virginia Tech. The only part of the route you wouldn’t be able to run is through the tunnel in Lane Stadium, and after touching the Hokie Stone and through the sidelines of Worsham Field, unfortunately. It may be disappointing, but you can run around the stadium to substitute.
It is unfortunate that the 3.2 for 32 remembrance run can’t gather thousands of supporters in person, but its purpose stays the same – honor those who fell on April 16, 2007. However, we can prevail in these rough times. We can’t be physically together, but we can still run to remember those we lost. After all, that is the reason we run in the first place.