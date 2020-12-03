The start of a new semester is always made better by getting school stationary. Starting a brand new journal or writing with a fresh pen for the first time is a great, refreshing feeling. However, do you ever actually use up these journals and pens? Many times, the pens get lost before people can finish them and the notebooks get left half-empty because you don’t take as many notes as you thought you would. If you’re not a hoarder and keep all of these half used supplies, chances are, you throw them away at the end of the year to make room for the new ones you will buy the following semester.
So, what can you do to reduce the impact this has on the environment? Apart from keeping your unfinished school supplies and reusing them for the following term or for multiple classes, sustainable alternatives can be found. There are many existing sustainable brands that you can support.
When you need to buy new notebooks, try to avoid the spiral-bound books. That spiral is non-recyclable. Instead, try to get notebooks made entirely out of recycled paper or tree-free paper. A Good Company Notebook is a great example of a reliable, eco-friendly option. The paper this notebook uses is made out of “reused stones from construction and factories.” This makes the notebook extremely durable being tear and water-resistant. It is Cradle to Cradle certified, which means that it has been assessed for the whole product's life-cycle — from raw material through to the finished products and to the products afterlife.
A cheaper option would be to get a notebook made out of tree-free paper like the one available through Onyx and Green. Its sheets are sugarcane paper which is made from leftover sugarcane pulp. The production of this paper requires less water and energy to produce compared to virgin tree paper and it does not require any bleach.
“I bought this notebook because on Minecraft they make their paper by farming sugarcane,” said Chad Robertson, a senior majoring in criminology. “I wanted to see how this type of paper was different from normal tree paper but it works just as well, and it is a very well made notebook for school.”
This last notebook suggestion is for the people who want to use less paper in school but prefer to physically write down their notes and homework. The Rocketbook allows you to write on its surface, scan it through its app and upload it into your computer or drive. Afterwards, you can simply erase the writing and reuse it for another class (don’t worry, it comes with more than one “sheet.”)
For writing utensils, apart from buying pens and mechanical pencils made from recycled plastic, there are pens made from biodegradable materials like bamboo. The Natural Grass Pen is made from meadow grass and BPA-free recycled plastics in a factory powered by renewable energy (biogas and waste heat). It is refillable and the best part is that the company is planting trees in Africa to mitigate carbon emissions from production.
Sprouts is a company that makes graphite and colored pencils that contain seeds in a biodegradable stub at the end of the pencil that you can plant at the end of use. These Mindful Thoughts Plantable Pencils are made from sustainably harvested FSC certified wood and natural clay. They come with a label that tells you if the seeds are herbs, flowers or vegetables, and if they can be grown either indoors or outside.
There are many different sustainable backpack options available made from used tires, recycled street signs or even factory scraps. One that stood out for me is the Converter Solar Backpack by Voltaic Systems. It includes a USB battery pack that is powered by the solar panel in the front of the backpack to keep your devices charged. It has a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve and is made from 21 recycled plastic bottles.
If you cannot get any of those amazing products, remember that Bookholders in Blacksburg always has second hand supplies like used binders that are still in good shape, used textbooks and lab coats. Electronics can also be bought second-hand to save money and to reduce your footprint. They can come in handy for when you want to find books and articles online instead of buying the physical books. They will help you keep your notes organized without leaving a huge paper trail. A guide to where you can look for used electronics to use for school can be found here.
Overall, do not buy more things than you need and wait until you know for sure that you will use it. Remember to invest in quality instead of large quantities of supplies that can easily be disposed of. Hopefully, these items will give you peace of mind, knowing that you are striving to reduce your footprint and that you have the tools you need to study and succeed in school.