For many students, the most intimidating part about going to university isn’t class or meeting people; it's having to live on your own for the first time in your life. Signing your first lease can be scary, especially if you’re living off-campus. You may not know what to do or what all the specific clauses and fees in your contract mean; however, Virginia Tech provides resources, strategies and legal tips for students who are navigating their first off-campus housing experiences.
Diana Miller, an attorney for Student Legal Services at Virginia Tech (SLS), provided useful information for students who are looking to live off campus and sign their first lease.
When asked about what the most important piece of advice a student should have before signing their first lease, Miller said that students should be certain they have fully understood the document.
“Signing the lease creates a binding legal contract between you and the landlord of that property, there is no going back, and you are responsible for payment of rent,” Miller said.
If you don’t understand something before signing, reach out to some sort of legal counsel to discuss everything written in the document. If you are a current student at Virginia Tech, you will have access to free legal advice via Student Legal Services, which can be a great resource to help go through your lease and make sure you know the ins and outs of what you are signing up for.
Another thing that is important to keep in mind when you sign your first lease is your security deposit. Security deposits can be expensive, and if you want to get any of that money returned to you at the end of your lease, there are a few steps you should follow.
The first thing Miller recommended doing to help your chances of retaining your security deposit involves inspecting your apartment before you move in.
“Complete a move-in inspection report when you first move in, take lots of photos, turn the move-in inspection report to the landlord within the required time (in the lease), and keep a copy of it for your records,” Miller said.
Whether it’s a carpet stain or a dent in the wall, take pictures of everything; you can never be too cautious. The last thing you would want is to be blamed for something that was already a problem before you moved in.
Another tip Miller noted that can save you legal troubles when moving out is being at your own move-out inspection.
“Request in writing to be present at the move-out inspection, work with the landlord to schedule the move-out inspection, and be present at the move-out inspection,” Miller said.
Miller explained that when you do this, you will be able to see exactly what you are being charged for and have the power to potentially refute it.
“Follow precisely the required cleaning and move-out steps required by the lease/vacating addendum/move-out policies/policy handbook/etc.,” Miller said. “Remove all of your belongings and thoroughly clean the property as per the requirements. Take lots of photos after you have removed your belongings and after you've cleaned the property. Provide the landlord with your forwarding address in writing.”
It is important to follow the exact guidelines given to you for cleaning up and moving out because if you miss anything noted by your landlord, you are more likely to get less money back on your deposit. Once you’ve cleared out all your belongings and are ready to move out, be sure to take more pictures because they can act as proof of what your living space looked like at the time of moving out.
Once you have signed a lease, there is not much you can do to get out of it. When asked about this, Miller gave this piece of advice.
“The best thing to do is to carefully read the lease, any addenda to the lease, policy handbooks, etc.,” Miller said. “All the information about application fees, rent, security deposit, pet deposit, utilities, late fees, return check fees, fines, sublease fees, processing fees, and so on, is listed there.”
If you feel you are being unfairly treated or have been hit with fees that were not agreed on in your contract, it is best to meet with a legal adviser like the SLS and discuss your options. However, you can still avoid this step by being extra careful before signing your lease, and reading through your landlord’s or leasing company’s online reviews left from previous tenants. Contacting prior residents about their experiences to see if the place is a good fit for you is a great option too.
Living off campus for the first time can be stressful, but as long as you are smart and use all of the resources at your disposal, you should be alright. After all that is done, it's finally time to enjoy living stress-free on your own or with some friends in your cozy new apartment.
