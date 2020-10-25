On Monday, Oct. 19, following the recent decisions made by other academic institutions across the state including George Mason and the University of Virginia, university officials at Virginia Tech formally announced that this upcoming spring 2021 semester will not be having a traditional week-long spring break. Concerned with worsening the impact that this pandemic has had on the Virginia Tech community, officials cited a desire to keep members safe based on the existing information at hand.
“The decisions we are making are based on past experiences and current information and data, but with the recognition that should circumstances change, our community will be able to adapt as needed. Our hope is that circumstances will improve and that restrictions, over time, can be eased or lifted, but that time will come only if we remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines,” said Tim Sands, President of Virginia Tech.
In lieu of a weeklong break, the university has announced an alternative plan of giving students and faculty a break this spring in the form of five separate days throughout the semester where classes will not be held.
“I think it’s absolutely useless because we’re going to be doing work over those days anyways. They don’t take into account that professors assign work over one day breaks,” said Alexis Whitfield, a junior at Virginia Tech studying political science and Spanish. “I didn’t have set plans for spring break, but was tossing around ideas of taking my friends home with me if COVID was better.”
While some students have expressed discontent with the university’s plans to forgo a week-long spring break celebration, other students have viewed the overall planning for the forthcoming semester with optimism.
“I believe that, aside from the plan for spring break, (that) the university's plans for the spring semester are very reflective of the fall semester, which has been surprisingly effective,” said Michael Deitch, a junior at Virginia Tech studying aerospace engineering. “The testing plan and gradual move in combined with primarily online courses worked well to slow the spread of the virus.”
In addition to the announcement of spring break being modified, officials also announced that classes this spring will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as they traditionally would with an effort to allow for students to return to campus in a pandemic-minded manner similar to the fall semester move-in this past August.
A change to this Spring semester’s start is that, for the first week of classes, all instruction will take place virtually, with the following weeks being up to the discretion of the instructors. Similar to this fall semester, the spring 2021 academic semester is set to be a mix of in-person, virtual and hybrid courses.
As for graduation this spring, the university has not yet announced whether it will be virtual or held in person. Dates for the university’s graduation-related ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for now, but are noted to be subject to change as things move forward.
Spring 2020 to now has seen all study abroad trips either be cut short or outright canceled, but Virginia Tech is allowing for the possible return of trips this spring semester. Citing a contingency upon “program-specific reviews and compliance with public health and safety guidelines,” the Virginia Tech Global Travel Oversight Committee is allowing for individual study abroad programs to evaluate the circumstances regarding their travel plans, telling program directors to make their decisions on a case-by-case basis.
In regards to dining plans, the university announced that dining halls will resume operation on Saturday, Jan. 16, for the spring semester, but has not announced whether or not those who live off campus will be able to purchase off-campus dining plans that would allow them to eat on campus this spring. While this semester only allowed those who live on campus in residence halls and those who had rollover dining money in their accounts from the spring 2020 semester to eat in dining halls, it is yet to be known if this upcoming spring semester will be different.
Many aspects of these announcements are subject to change due to the dynamic nature of this pandemic, but it can be assumed that much of what has been announced will be the minimum standard for operations moving forward. If circumstances should change for the better, perhaps we may see aspects of normalcy return in some ways, but for now, all that can be done is to practice proper health risk management procedures for the sake of contributing positively to this pandemic by not testing positive.