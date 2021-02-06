The Super Bowl is upon us. It will be sure to be an exciting event full of defining plays, big-budget commercials and another unforgettable halftime performance. For anyone who hasn’t been keeping up, here’s everything important to know about this Sunday’s Super Bowl LV.
The Venue
Super Bowl LV is being held in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be thefifth Super Bowl held in Tampa and the first time a team will be hosting a Super Bowl at its home stadium. Whether or not this will give the Buccaneers a home-field advantage is yet to be seen, but it’s an oddity that they have the privilege of hosting regardless.
Due to COVID-19, the stadium will not be at full capacity. The crowd will consist of25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts. About a third of the non-cardboard fans will be vaccinated health care workers who received a free trip to the game; this was a gesture from the NFL, who also plan to recognize health care workers during the game.
Although there are a fair number of real attendees, the stadium will stillprovide artificial crowd noise as they have all season to simulate a packed stadium. Football’s biggest game just wouldn’t be the same without a horde of screaming fans.
The Tale of the Tape
There’s no shortage of history coming out onto the field this Sunday. Most of it stems from one unnaturally ancient man relative to the football world: Tom Brady. Brady, age 43, will be capping offhis 21st season with a trip tohis tenth Super Bowl.
Brady’s 10th trip is going to be a bit different this time, and that’s because of his uniform. Afterleaving the Patriots last season, Brady has climbed right back to the top with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be the first time Brady isn’t wearing a Patriots uniform on the biggest stage in football, which might look a bit weird.
The Buccaneers want Brady to be on the top of his game this week. It’s been18 years since they’ve held the Lombardi Trophy, and they want nothing more than to take it back to Tampa.
On the other side of the field, the red-hot Chiefs are looking to become thefirst team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady himself did it in 2003 and 2004. The Kansas City Chiefs’ quick turnaround from a team thathasn’t won a Super Bowl for almost 50 years to being on the cusp of winning two in a row is an astounding success story, and a lot of it can be traced back to one man.
The Chiefs are led by another superb quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. He’s lit up the league since he took the field, and he’s reached his second Super Bowl in hisfour-year career. His electric play-style and energy has spearheaded the new generation of star players entering the league. Mahomes and Brady have almost atwo-decade age gap, which is the largest age gap for two starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history, and it certainly shows in how the two play.
Ultimately, this game is going to be a battle of the new generation against the old. Brady will be looking to another Super Bowl win and to prove his status as the greatest while Mahomes tries to usher in a brand-new era of football.
The Halftime Show
Of course, the Super Bowl isn’t all about the game itself. The halftime show regularly attracts over100 million viewers and is often as much of a highlight of the Super Bowl as the matchup.
The Weeknd will be highlighting the halftime show this year. With the game starting at 6:30 p.m., the halftime show should begin around 8:30 p.m. The Weeknd is an extremely popular artist with multiple songs breaking the Billboard Hot 100, so the show should draw a crowd and be a fun watch.
The Weeknd may not be all there is to hope for during the halftime show. Artists are often accompanied by special guests during the halftime show, such asMaroon 5 being joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi in 2019. Ithasn’t been confirmed yet who will join the Weeknd on stage, so we could be in for a surprise.
The Commercials
Perhaps the most famous aspect of the Super Bowl is the high-budget, memorable commercials. The commercials might look a bit different this year due to COVID-19, but they’re still poised to be a memorable part of the show.
A few commercials have already surfaced just in time for Sunday. Among these are aWayne’s World reunion, a flat Matthew McConaughey and Peyton and Eli Manning in matching pajamas. It seems like advertisers are going for the comedic angle this year, and there are sure to be more surprises come Sunday.
However, some staple companies will be leaving the advertising ring this year for budgetary reasons. NotablyBudweiser, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo will all not be advertising for this year’s Super Bowl. This will be the first time wewon’t see the Budweiser Clydesdales during a Super Bowl since 1986, and it’s certainly a sad end to the tradition.
The Super Bowl this year is poised to be another exciting event. Even if it might be a bit different this time around, it should be a unique viewing experience complete with a thrilling game, great halftime show and unique commercials.
The Super Bowl will air on CBS this Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m.