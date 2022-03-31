On March 25, 2022, childhood friends Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston, known as the band Wallows, released their second full-length album LP, “Tell Me That It’s Over,” an album that the band teased almost six months ago with their 2021 single “I Don’t Want to Talk.” With the release of their 2019 debut album “Nothing Happens” and certified two-time platinum single “Are You Bored Yet?” featuring Clairo, Wallows solidified themselves as a force in the alternative rock and indie scene.
However, Wallows’ 2020 “Remote” EP stepped into new territory for the band as they explored an electric and bedroom pop sound. With the help of producer Ariel Rechtshaid, “Tell Me That It’s Over” combines the rock sounds of Wallows’ older work with the electronic and indie-pop of their recent releases.
“Tell Me That It’s Over” opens with heavy strings and the deep vocals of Minnette on its first track, “Hard to Believe.” The song then transitions into catchy summer rock reminiscent of the band's early singles, particularly “Pulling Leaves Off Trees.” Upon a second listen, the track’s lyrics surrounding relationships, in combination with its musical structure, foreshadow themes explored throughout the album.
The album then transitions into “I Don’t Want to Talk,” one song that shares the lyrics “Tell me that it's over” with the title of the LP. Wallows is no stranger to experimenting with different instruments, but the track is a more distinct take on the upbeat bedroom pop of “Remote” with the use of a flute hook and the harmonica that feels refined and characteristic of the band’s alternative rock style.
“Permanent Price” also shows the culmination of real-life relationships in Wallow's music. In a post on Instagram, Lydia Night, the lead vocalist of The Regrettes and Minette’s romantic partner, revealed she sang on the track. The integration of Night’s vocals on the track adds depth and extra emotion to this upbeat indie-pop ballad.
One of the standout tracks on the album is “At the End of the Day,” a piece that adds an indie spin to retro synthwave. “At the End of the Day” was released as a single at the beginning of March, along with a music video that is reminiscent of a ’90s road trip montage aesthetic combined with an early 2000s-style movie. In an interview with Coup De Main, Minnette said the song is about “being very invested in a relationship with someone and fearing it may ultimately be doomed but you just want that person to be happy no matter what.” It is the perfect summer vibe song for taking a drive to but still hits the recurring theme of anxiety and doubt in relationships explored throughout the album.
Every single track on the album has character, from the ’80s pop rock of “Hurts Me” to the slower acoustic “Guitar Romantic Search Adventure” reminiscent of the closing track “Do Not Wait” from Wallows’ previous album “Nothing Happens.” Wallows came back ready to show the world how far they have come in terms of their identity and musical style. The confidence the band exudes now comes across in their music, and the final product has lived up to the hype. This album is the perfect indie and alternative album to start this spring and has potential for some real longevity.
Overall, do not “Tell Me That It’s Over” because I did not want this album to end. I give “Tell Me When It’s Over” a 9.5/10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.