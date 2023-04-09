The Big Event at Virginia Tech has been a staple of the Blacksburg, Christiansburg and New River Valley communities since 2002, when it first started as a little community project with only 475 volunteers completing 60 assignments. It grows larger every year, with thousands of student, faculty and staff volunteers coming together to complete community service projects. It works by having community members request to have their project completed and volunteers come together to help regardless of socioeconomic status or need. The activities could include picking up trash from the side of the road, doing lawn work, helping plant a garden and more. No matter what assignment you’re a part of, The Big Event perfectly exemplifies what Tech is all about with its motto Ut Prosim (That I May Serve); it’s a day for us to all come together and give back to our community.
The Big Event was shut down for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules; however, the momentum did not slow down upon its return in 2022. This year, they were able to get more than 5,000 volunteers to complete over 1,000 projects around the New River Valley Area. This year’s success firmly plants the Big Event as the second-largest event of its kind in the nation, according to the event webpage.
Volunteers sign up as a part of a team; often, they will sign up with the sororities, fraternities or other campus organizations they are a part of. That way, they can get assigned to tasks across the New River Valley Area together and work as a team so it doubles as a bonding experience. Some organizations even include participation in The Big Event as a requirement for membership. Many panhellenic sororities require 15% of their members to participate in The Big Event so that they are able to get more volunteers and offer points that go towards attending date parties and other cool incentives. The Big Event is much more than an obligation or a way to earn points, however. It can be a bonding experience because the act of giving back and serving others can tie people together.
“I just thought it looked really fun, and a lot of the people in my sorority were doing it, so I thought it would be a good opportunity to get involved and do it with people that I thought I would have fun doing it with,” said Josie Sellers, a freshman in communications and a member of Alpha Delta Pi.
The Big Event organizers also take the opportunity to make volunteering fun for participants by setting up a stage and offering entertainment before they get their assignments and head out to their location. This year, there was music and incredible performances by student groups, as well as a speech by head football coach Brent Pry to get people excited to do good work.
The volunteers then get in line to receive everything they need for the day, including gloves, rakes and other supplies. “We happened to go out to somewhere in Christiansburg; it was a family that was trying to move so we were doing a lot of yard work,” Sellers said.
This is also an opportunity for Tech students to meet residents of the community around them since Blacksburg is so heavily focused on the college town aspect of its city. Sellers was able to speak to the resident and her son who owned the house and connect with them, which she likely never would have been able to do without this experience. The community members also show their thanks to the Tech community and may bring out water and snacks as a thank you to the volunteers. Participants can directly see the impact they have made by talking to the people they have helped which is sure to form lifelong memories that ignite their passion for philanthropy.
It might be hard to focus our attention on something else besides our personal lives when we’re so busy with school and extracurricular activities. The Big Event is a great way to pause our own lives for a second to focus on giving back to the community around us and getting more involved. It’s a way for us Hokies to demonstrate our university’s motto of Ut Prosim, and thank the community that supports our campus.
