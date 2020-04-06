Best of Blacksburg 2020 Winners

Best of Blacksburg 2020 winners. 

 Ashley Long, editor in chief

Editor's note: Read our official statement regarding Best of Blacksburg coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Best Place for Breakfast: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

Best Bakery: Carol Lee Donut Shop

Best Burgers: Blacksburg Taphouse

Best International Fare: Cabo Fish Taco

Best Vegetarian Fare: Gillie’s Inc

Best Mexican Fare: Cabo Fish Taco

Best Subs: Sub Station II Restaurant

Best Pizza: Benny Marzano’s

Best Sushi: Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar

Best Wings: Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Delivery Service: The Beast of Blacksburg

Best Late-night Food: Benny Marzano’s

Best Coffee: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea

Best Sweets: Sugar Magnolia

Best Dining on Campus: West End Market

Best Overall Restaurant: Cabo Fish Taco

Best Overall Bar: Top of the Stairs

Best Festival: Steppin’ Out

Best Hiking Trail: Cascades National Rec Trail

Best Golf Course and Driving Range: Blacksburg Municipal Golf Course

Best Date Spot: Blacksburg Wine Lab

Best Karaoke: Top of the Stairs

Best Live Music: Moss Arts Center

Best Place to Watch Sports on TV: Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Place to Play Pool or Shoot Darts: Champs

Best Place to See a Movie: Paragon First & Main + IMAX Theaters

Best Happy Hour: Sharkey’s

Best Cocktail - TIE: Hokie House Restaurant & Top of the Stairs

Best Salon or Spa: Nail Bar Blacksburg

Best Gym: Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness

Best Place to Get Tattooed: Ancient Art Tattoo Studio

Best Place to Get Copies Made: Newman Library

Best Grocery Store: Kroger

Best Wine Selection: Blacksburg Wine Lab

Best Beer Selection: The Cellar Restaurant

Best Bookstore: Barnes & Noble

Best Place for Flowers: Blacksburg Farmers Market & Market Square Park

Best Jewelry Store: Capone’s Jewelry

Best Place to Buy Sporting Goods: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Best Ski and Snowboarding Slopes: Snowshoe Mountain Resort

Best Clothing Store: Plato’s Closet

Best Place to Get VT Gear: Campus Emporium

Best Apartment Complex: Foxridge Collegiate Apartment Homes

Best Law Firm: Montgomery Law Office

Best Place to Get a Car or Car Serviced: South Main Auto Service

Congratulations, everyone!

Recommended Stories