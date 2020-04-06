Editor's note: Read our official statement regarding Best of Blacksburg coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best Place for Breakfast: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro
Best Bakery: Carol Lee Donut Shop
Best Burgers: Blacksburg Taphouse
Best International Fare: Cabo Fish Taco
Best Vegetarian Fare: Gillie’s Inc
Best Mexican Fare: Cabo Fish Taco
Best Subs: Sub Station II Restaurant
Best Pizza: Benny Marzano’s
Best Sushi: Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar
Best Wings: Buffalo Wild Wings
Best Delivery Service: The Beast of Blacksburg
Best Late-night Food: Benny Marzano’s
Best Coffee: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea
Best Sweets: Sugar Magnolia
Best Dining on Campus: West End Market
Best Overall Restaurant: Cabo Fish Taco
Best Overall Bar: Top of the Stairs
Best Festival: Steppin’ Out
Best Hiking Trail: Cascades National Rec Trail
Best Golf Course and Driving Range: Blacksburg Municipal Golf Course
Best Date Spot: Blacksburg Wine Lab
Best Karaoke: Top of the Stairs
Best Live Music: Moss Arts Center
Best Place to Watch Sports on TV: Buffalo Wild Wings
Best Place to Play Pool or Shoot Darts: Champs
Best Place to See a Movie: Paragon First & Main + IMAX Theaters
Best Happy Hour: Sharkey’s
Best Cocktail - TIE: Hokie House Restaurant & Top of the Stairs
Best Salon or Spa: Nail Bar Blacksburg
Best Gym: Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness
Best Place to Get Tattooed: Ancient Art Tattoo Studio
Best Place to Get Copies Made: Newman Library
Best Grocery Store: Kroger
Best Wine Selection: Blacksburg Wine Lab
Best Beer Selection: The Cellar Restaurant
Best Bookstore: Barnes & Noble
Best Place for Flowers: Blacksburg Farmers Market & Market Square Park
Best Jewelry Store: Capone’s Jewelry
Best Place to Buy Sporting Goods: DICK’S Sporting Goods
Best Ski and Snowboarding Slopes: Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Best Clothing Store: Plato’s Closet
Best Place to Get VT Gear: Campus Emporium
Best Apartment Complex: Foxridge Collegiate Apartment Homes
Best Law Firm: Montgomery Law Office
Best Place to Get a Car or Car Serviced: South Main Auto Service
