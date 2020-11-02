For many college freshmen, their first year of college looks very different from the expectations that they had set beforehand, not to mention the global pandemic to throw things off as well.
For freshman accounting major Chandler Sutphin, his expectations were pretty different from his reality, especially when it came to dorm life. “I felt like they were going to be crazy. You always hear stories of how at 3 a.m. people are screaming while running down hallways,” Sutphin said. “However, in reality that rarely happens. I have yet to hear anyone run around the hallways at 3 a.m. Everyone in my hall is pretty respectful of each other.”
In general, Sutphin was surprised to see how welcoming the community within his dorm was. “One thing that surprised me after a couple days here is how much of a community you can form within a dorm,” Sutphin said. “You leave your door open for a couple minutes and people come by constantly and say ‘hey’ or ‘what’s up?’”
For some, they expected dorm life to be average, but were still surprised by the reality. “I was expecting the dorms to be pretty normal with maybe a few rules, but not like it actually is,” said Carrie Peters, freshman majoring in human nutrition, food and exercise. “I was still excited to be actually getting to live on campus, but when I first got to Tech, I was sad to hear about all of the things we weren’t allowed to do. You can still be with your friends, so I’m grateful for that, but many of the rules are very extreme and cause many people to get conduct referrals or hinder them from having fun with their friends because they’ll be scared that they may get a conduct referral.”
Another aspect of college that freshmen tend to be surprised about is the expectation versus reality about their classes. For many freshmen, the first day of class fall semester freshman year is their first taste of college courses.
“Going into the year I thought I was going to be slammed with work and have no time to do anything. I thought the online classes would be pretty boring and hard to pay attention to; however, I have actually had a decent amount of free time,” Sutphin said. “A key to having free time is getting ahead of schedule. That is something that I have learned over the past couple months. Online classes have actually been pretty easy to follow along with. Most of my professors are very interactive and make class fun.”
Peters also expected classes to bore her, but was again met with a different reality. “I thought that they would honestly be pretty boring and that I would hate them,” she said. “I do miss that I can’t meet as many people since they’re online, but most of them are pretty interesting and I like having them online because you can do them anywhere instead of being tied to walking to them.”
A huge aspect of any college is the social life, and when it comes to social life expectations can be a whole lot different from what ends up happening. This was the case more so than ever with COVID-19 changing what students thought to expect.
“I really thought that there would still be events going on but just limited people or having things be outside more. When I got to Tech, that wasn’t the case,” Peters said. “Instead of things just being limited people, most things are cancelled or virtually online, not allowing students to meet new people. Luckily, I have been able to attend some campus ministries that are still in person, but there hasn’t been a whole lot to get involved in other than that.”
Sutphin was also disappointed by the reality of the lack of activities that he had been expecting to partake in. “I debated joining a sports club, but then they canceled the season, which I was bummed about,” he said. “As far as hanging out with friends it has been much different than I thought it would be. I thought we could have a couple friends over to the dorm, kick back, and some fun; however, we are recommended to have one other person in our dorm and only hang out with a set group of friends. It can be hard to follow sometimes, but the rules are the rules.”
Seeing the reality of a situation can be difficult if we have high expectations beforehand – especially during COVID-19, but no matter what the reality is this school year, the freshmen are certainly taking it all in stride, and adjusting their expectations one day at a time.