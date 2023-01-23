While the phrase ‘study abroad’ typically calls to mind images of soaring, historic European buildings and nights out in famous cities, not all academic tourism experiences mean traveling down such well-paved roads. One Winter Session destination found 11 students waking most days to the eerie alarm of pre-dawn howler monkeys, roused in a tent instead of a hotel room. When you travel with Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment to Panamá, you wake up in the rainforest.
“I think people learn in different ways, but I think everybody learns through these experiences and these international study abroad experiences — it places people into these situation(s) where they might be outside of their normal shells and it gives them a chance to learn about different cultures and environments,” said John McGee, geospatial extension specialist at Virginia Tech. McGee serves as the Virginia Tech faculty lead for the Panamá program. “It might put them in an awkward place or a place where they don’t feel comfortable and I think that’s where people learn the most.”
Our 11-day Panamá excursion found us in Panama City, at a private nature reserve on the Río Mamoní, and on a small Caribbean island in the Guna Yala province. Each location offered opportunities for our small group to experience new cultures, environments (both natural and human-impacted) and more. The diversity of location and activities over the trip allowed each of us to build on an already-held passion or to experience something new.
While the program is led by CNRE and mainly consists of wildlife conservation majors, our 2023 group also included students from other CNRE departments, as well as from the College of Engineering and the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. Academically, the program provides three credit hours, which go towards the degrees of most participants.
“For geography, it was either work in a library for thirty hours over the entire semester and digitize maps — that’s not fun — or it was studying abroad or doing some research, and I’d rather study abroad with the College of Natural Resources,” said Harry Thomas VI, a senior in meteorology and geography.
Having a diverse array of majors on the trip proved vital for impactful conversation and education abroad. Potentially, it mirrored our futures in conservation — cross-disciplinary discussion for effective action and improvement in the field.
“What I do like about Virginia Tech … is that this study abroad program is open to anyone. Although mostly environmental scientists come, there are others who come who have other majors and other areas of interest,” said Michael Roy, director and founder of Conservation through Research Education and Action. “I think it’s really important that we have people from all walks of life come to these courses because everyone votes and this should be important to everybody.”
CREA is a 501(c) organization centered on conservation through research, education and community action, which makes its home at Cocobolo Nature Reserve. We stayed five nights at the reserve, studying forest biometrics, aquatic macroinvertebrates and stream ecology, field ornithology and more in the diverse Panamanian rainforest. From dawn bird walks to night herp hunts, Cocobolo and its knowledgeable facilitators provided ample opportunities for us to hone or develop ecological skills and passions.
“(Cocobolo) showed me what forestry majors do and it showed me a whole new profession of arborist, where you can climb trees and stuff,” said Mark Snively, a junior majoring in electrical engineering. “Those give me options if I decide to not do electrical engineering.”
One such arborist was present at Cocobolo during our time there. Drew Bristow, a climber based in Fiji, is working with France-based research scientist Lucy Hughes and her husband Trev to set up an arboreal network of camera traps in Cocobolo’s cloud forest. The aim of these traps is to capture images of the elusive margay and other arboreal mammals. We helped to place a trap in a hidden stream valley — a new experience for most students on the trip.
“I’ve really enjoyed the experience of having everyone here and seeing everyone’s enthusiasm and especially, maybe it’s just this group, but the way everyone wants to try everything I thought was really great,” Hughes said.
Another researcher at Cocobolo is Panamanian herpetologist Erick Barria. His devotion to his subject area was valuable in showing our group how to find joy in the slow and difficult work of field studies. While you may not come across a frog or a salamander as often as you wish, the moments when you do make it incredibly special.
“(Searching) for different species of the night with your friends, feeling the cold of the mountain, the rain, the hot, sometimes — it’s very (beautiful),” Barria said. His first language is Spanish, and our group spent a lot of time learning new words and teaching him more English.
This cross-cultural exchange, and other moments like it on the trip, was impactful for us students. For some, visiting Panamá was their first time leaving the country. This experience enabled a greater appreciation for some of our personal histories as well.
“My mom’s first language is Spanish and I never really felt the motivation to learn Spanish, but after being here, I feel a stronger sense of desire to accomplish that goal,” said Angeline Zbesheki, a junior transfer majoring in wildlife conservation.
In addition to linking Virginia Tech and Cocobolo as educational institutions, the program also develops a relationship with Warren Wilson College through the lend of their professor, David Abernathy, as the trip’s second faculty lead. Abernathy, a professor of global studies and a long-time connection of McGee’s, has led students from his home institution twice and from Virginia Tech twice as well to Cocobolo.
“I always say that I think narrow places like Panama and Chile, the two places I’ve gone for study abroad, are great lenses on a broad collection of issues. They kind of magnify in a small, local area these global issues,” Abernathy said. “I’ve been fascinated with it forever.”
This fascination, by the end of the trip, was shared by the attending students. Our small group learned a lot about conservation, culture, politics, economic structures, tourism and more. Philosophical discussion happened naturally — over dinner tables, under the stars, in truck beds on bumpy roads — doing just what the program was designed to provoke. The experience was one none of us will forget.
