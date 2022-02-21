Virginia Tech Digging in the Crates (VTDITC) put together a mixtape created and performed by various Virginia Tech students, alumni and faculty as well as other emcees and producers. The celebratory album pulled inspiration from the various artists’ experience of being an African American at Virginia Tech.
VTDITC was founded in 2016 by two Virginia Tech professors, Freddy Paige, Ph.D., and Craig Arthur, also known as DJ C. $harp.
“Digging in the crates” is a phrase that pays homage to how DJs find music. Arthur has been a DJ since 1997 and says that digging in the crates shows the educational and research side of Hip Hop studies.
“We were trying to communicate, you know, that this program is coming out of the University Libraries and the Libraries are all about fostering research … research and creation and that’s what this is too,” Arthur said.
Paige understood the homage but also liked how the phrase connected the culture and showed appreciation to what came before them.
“Digging in the crates is really really big on connecting the culture and paying homage, appreciating what came before you and to move it forward. I think that is something we (VTDITC) embodied.”
Both Paige and Arthur worked heavily on the mixtape, working hard to get the most out of their VTDITC crew members. Former Virginia Tech basketball player and rapper Jon Kabongo had extensive involvement with the project. Kabongo was featured on seven of the 11 tracks, including a solo song, “Mysterious Vibes.”
Every song tells its own story. While songs like “A Star is Born” by DeRay and Day Tripper tell a more uplifting narrative, other songs tell a more sorrowful one.
“Home Affairs” by Jon Kabongo and Freddy Paige and produced by Yamin Semali dug deep into the Black experience at Tech. Lines such as:
“It gets hard being Black in the burg
when you surrounded by them whites that was born in the burbs
and they don’t get what it’s like to make it out of the dirt”
and
“Like why am I the only Black man in this place
let’s be honest man that shouldn’t be the case”
“Home Affairs” touches on certain disparities at Virginia Tech. However, it does so in a tasteful manner, as it is Kabongo’s point of view and personal experience at the school. Some can also surely relate to it. According to College Factual African Americans only make up 4.43% of students at Virginia Tech.
Mama P, another Virginia Tech alumna, had a chance to rap her story on the second song on the mixtape, “When We Got Here,” which also features Lioness. The main theme of the song stems from culture change. The two emcees go back and forth, talking about getting put in “the mountains” and how things are different here from where they grew up. “From playing in the street to scholar, no it just ain’t the same,” Mama P rapped.
“25th Hour” by Paige, Kabongo and DeRay, with scratches by DJ C. $harp, was a great song to conclude the collaborative mixtape. The slightly melancholic beat allows for the words to ride the rhythm and produce more power within each lyric. Although the song has a more serious tone, the deeper and simplest meaning of the lyrics is that you might be different from others, including in skin color, but stick close with those who are close with you and keep grinding; the song alludes to hoping for an extra hour to stay on that grind.
The VTDITC listening party concluded with some sneak peeks of future solo projects from Koda Leif, Kabongo and DeRay.
The organization aims to bring Hip Hop studies to the community and beyond. In the past months, VTDITC has visited numerous New River Valley and Roanoke Valley schools, introducing students to mixing, DJing, making beats and other music-related activities.
VTDITC’s own DeRay, Kabongo, Myles Johnson and Leif performed during the halftime for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team game Feb. 10. This was the first-ever hip hop halftime show in Virginia Tech athletics history.
VTDITC also held an introduction to DJing workshop here at Virginia Tech, organized by the University Libraries’ Community Engagement Program Specialist Jasmine Weiss on Feb. 17.
If you want to learn more about the organization, visit @vtditc on Instagram.
If you want to check out VTDITC’s fifth-year anniversary mixtape, listeners can access it on SoundCloud.
