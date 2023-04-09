The One Love Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to teach young people the warning signs of relationship violence and abuse. It was founded in the year 2010 after University of Virginia student and lacrosse athlete Yeardley Love was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. After her death, Love’s mother and sister established the foundation after realizing the signs of relationship abuse between Love and her abuser. The two honored Love by naming the foundation after her lacrosse number “1” and her last name. Since then, the foundation has reached around 2 million people through its educational workshops.
Lieutenant Kendrah Cline is the facilitator for the One Love Foundation program at Virginia Tech, mainly leading the Escalation workshop in which participants watch a 45-minute film designed by One Love that depicts an abusive relationship between a heterosexual college couple and afterwards discuss the signs of relationship abuse.
“It allows you to actually view how they meet and how that relationship forms and how it escalates very quickly, they do a really great job of highlighting all of those warning signs that they want people to look out for,” Cline said. “They work on the back piece which is discussing it after the video of what that looks like, how you feel, and empowering people to not be a bystander, but also how to help your friends, yourself or family exit those types of relationships safely.”
According to Cline, relationship violence and abuse on college and university campuses occurs quite often, but frequently goes unreported. According to the 2021 Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report, the reported cases on the Blacksburg campus through three years are 10 cases reported in 2019, one case reported in 2020 and four cases reported in 2021.
“Over one in three women, nearly one in three men, and over one in two trans or non-binary people will experience an abusive relationship at some point in their life and that target age range for that to happen for the first time is at the age of 18 to 24,” Cline said. “When you think about the bulk of a college or a university and their ages, that will tell you right there that our students are certainly experiencing varying levels of this type of behavior.”
When Cline is running the workshop, she says that one of the most important things about finding the signs of relationship abuse is to know what you are looking for, which she has found the Escalation film to be helpful in showing.
“We watch the film and I can look out and see that people are having a very physical, emotional response which tells me that either they're connecting that heart-piece to Yeardley's case — which I'd say some of them certainly are — or they're actually seeing some of the things and they're seeing themselves through this video or a friend and they're having that reaction,” Cline said. “It's difficult for somebody to have that type of self awareness in that, self reflection and being in front of all their peers.”
According to Cline, it statistically takes a survivor an average of seven times to leave an abusive partner before the relationship ends; in which Cline states the most important thing for those trying to support their loved ones during these crises is to have patience for them and be careful in their approach.
“One of the common themes that you'll see in these types of relationships is the on and off again type of flow which from the outside and your friends, you can become very tired of that,” Cline said. “If they're not careful, that friend will actually mirror the behavior that they're already seeing in that relationship, and they'll lose that connection.”
Cline states these types of relationship abuse are complicated and difficult to maneuver, as both the entanglements of feelings between the individuals as well as other aspects such as finances, shelter, pets or kids, make the simple suggestion of “just leave” not as easy as it may seem.
“I think my biggest push would be to not be a bystander, to pay attention to what you're seeing, to reach out to that person,” Cline said. “If somebody is in fear of their life or you're in fear of their life or you think that they're being hurt, you really have to consider when the next step to get the police involved is, and that typically, if that person isn't ready, will likely not go over well.”
According to Cline, the best way students and organizations can get involved with One Love on campus is through contacting her to coordinate with each other to participate in the workshops. The workshops regularly run for the student police academy and multiple sororities and fraternities often reach out for them to schedule as well.
“Right now, it's pretty much if a group — a residence hall or a living learning community —wants to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I have 15 people, I'd like to run this workshop,’ then they coordinate with me to make that happen and we try to coordinate schedules that works for them and myself,” Cline said.
The main takeaway Cline wants One Love workshop participants to gain is that the Virginia Tech Police Department is always open to all students who are going through serious and volatile relationship situations that need some help; Cline emphasizes that reporting and investigation on these incidences are entirely up to the person's choice and comfort levels, and not pressuring them to take one route or another.
“(The VTPD) don't want bits of information siloed in different areas, which I think is what happened in Yeardley's case. Everybody knew a little bit of something, but no one knew what they were actually seeing,” Cline said. “So, I encourage people to not be a bystander to this, to reach out, even if it's not to us —the Women's Center, Cook Counseling, Title IX — and see how you can help and better understand processes available and the interim measures and things that the university can put in place to keep people safe.”
Cline states that the most dangerous time in abusive and violent relationships is the breakup period, bringing up the statistics that women are 70 times more likely to be killed in the weeks after leaving an abusive partner than any other time.
“I want them to recognize and at least understand — not trying to scare them — but to understand that that (the breakup period) really is the most dangerous time and that there are safety measures and things that we can put in play, safety planning that we do pretty regularly to help you exit that relationship the safest way possible,” Cline said. “That certainly doesn't mean that it needs to be a criminal process or even a university process, there are resources and measures that can be taken to keep our community safe.”
For more information about the One Love Foundation, visit their website at joinonelove.org. If you would like to get involved in Virginia Tech’s One Love workshops, contact Lieutenant Kendrah Cline at kcline8@vt.edu.
