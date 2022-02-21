Around seven to eight years ago, Robin Scully, art program director and curator for Perspective Gallery, started thinking of ways to allow the student body at Virginia Tech to become more involved in the arts.
It all started when one of Scully’s students, a business information technology major, came up to her and expressed her love for art in high school. The student wanted to continue her creative endeavors even though her parents had not let her become an art major. From there, Watercolor Wednesday was born.
Watercolor Wednesday is an informal, relaxing way to explore art-making in an open and safe environment with other members of the Blacksburg community. It’s one of the events thrown by Art Reach, Perspective Gallery’s community outreach program. Art Reach provides students with opportunities to create and experience visual art with events like Watercolor Wednesday.
“There’s a sense of freedom of doing something that’s ungraded or trying something new that you’ve never done before, like exploring your curiosity,” Scully said. “It's important to feel like you can try something you’ve never tried before without being judged. You can develop a lot of self-understanding by trying something new.”
It started as a sprout of an idea with no name, no branding and no real clear vision of what it would turn out to be. Scully set up a table at the local Blacksburg Farmers Market with pans of watercolor paints, thick sheets of watercolor paper, water cups and brushes. She spread out some blankets, and people were free to take the supplies they needed and enjoy the ambiance of the market while peacefully painting in the sun.
“I also wanted it to be outdoors and not in the midst of campus stress, so I decided to start it by setting up a table at the Blacksburg Farmers Market,” Scully said. “Sometimes, (participants are) inspired by the actual beauty of the space with all the fruits and vegetables.”
When the weather isn’t as nice, the Watercolor Wednesday table is set up on the second floor of Squires Student Center in front of the Perspective Gallery. Students are welcome to set up shop at the table and start painting. They can also borrow supplies and return them when they are done with their piece if they would rather stay home due to COVID-19 concerns. Canvases are not just limited to a simple sheet of paper. Recently, Scully provided white theater masks for students to paint.
Watercolor Wednesday has also evolved into a community-based event where students can discuss social and environmental issues affecting the world through their art exhibits. One recent exhibit, titled “What Color is Water?” focused on water quality awareness.
“We use it as a way to converse about social and environmental justice issues, ways in which we can engage community and art-making and create a safe space to have conversations about more difficult issues,” Scully said.
Watercolor Wednesday has had a positive impact on participants in the events, whether they want to be more involved in creating art or are looking for a way to destress from the pressures of college life.
“People have a sense of relief being able to do something that, number one, nobody else has to see, or, number two, being a part of something bigger that they wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to participate in,” Scully said. “My job as a curator is to design these installations that take the power of the individual and put them in the community. I’m hoping through art, we can understand our individual power is amplified by joining hands with other people metaphorically.”
Art Reach’s Watercolor Wednesday is an important part of campus that allows students to participate in the arts in a casual and relaxed way. It’s crucial that students feel that they can explore art, even if they have no experience. Students looking to get involved can check out the Perspective Art Gallery at VT Instagram page for the time and location of Watercolor Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.