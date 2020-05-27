There’s always that one scene in every prison movie ever made where one of the prisoners goes, “So, pal, what are you going to do when you get out of this place?” And then they say something about big plans about opening a small, commercially viable restaurant or something.
Well, what is the first thing Virginia Tech students are going to do once it is safe to go outside and we are released from the prison that is our new lives?
“The one thing I miss while being in quarantine is being able to go to Hokie House to play music bingo while having a drink with my friends that I haven’t seen for a while,” said Jocelyn Escobar, a senior majoring in human development. “That would probably be the first thing I’ll do once everything opens back up in Blacksburg.”
Social interaction seems to be the main staple of a pandemic-free fantasy we all daydream about while watching endless reruns of old TV shows and having full-on conversations with pets. Escapist thoughts like these make us all cherish what we miss the most about Virginia Tech that we may never take for granted ever again.
“I miss the element of spontaneity … the casual conversations while walking to Turner, running into friends while crossing the Drillfield, hitting up D2 Sunday brunch with the homies and chatting with the kind staff members at Newman Library,” said Natasha Doshi, a senior majoring in clinical neuroscience.
As for everyone at Virginia Tech, the pandemic has likely changed our lives much more than just having the joy of social interaction taken away from us.
“I had just started volunteering for a crisis hotline, which ended up getting canceled for students who ended up having to go back home,” Escobar said. “I also had to leave my job early to go back home and be with my family in New Jersey.”
Escobar is currently part of the National Guard and was activated to help with COVID-19 testing sites, a drastic change from life as a student at Virginia Tech.
“We have been assigned to go to jails, nursing homes and mobile testing sites to test employees, inmates (and) residents,” Escobar said. “Once we finish with the test sites, we take the test kits that were completed to a lab for them to run.”
For Doshi, the pandemic has not only temporarily taken away some of her favorite things about being a Hokie –– it cut her study abroad trip short.
“I had to come back to the states after studying abroad for two months in Italy and Switzerland, and had to go into self-quarantine after that,” Doshi said.
For Doshi, who has not been in Blacksburg since December, will be excited when everything gets back to normal.
“I'm excited to reunite with everyone I've met through student orgs, study abroad and the most random moments (at Virginia Tech),” Doshi said.
While the pandemic has taken away many aspects of our lives as students of Virginia Tech, the thing many of us crave the most are the people. That’s the thing about Blacksburg –– it’s a place where people make the stories what they are, and without that; there’s really nothing. It ceases to exist, frozen in place until everything comes back to what may be a new normal for everyone. We don’t necessarily know the when and the how, but many of us dream about exactly what we want.