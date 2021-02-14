The ACC postponed Virginia Tech’s scheduled Feb. 16 men’s basketball game at North Carolina Saturday.
After a positive COVID-19 test within the Hokies’ program, the ACC decided to postpone the game and disclosed the team participated in subsequent quarantine and contact tracing.
According to the ACC, the Hokies are adhering to the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s protocols.
The Hokies’ men’s basketball program last played Feb. 6 with an overtime win at Miami. Virginia Tech had scheduled games versus No. 17 Florida State and Louisville on Feb. 9 and Feb. 13, respectively.
The ACC has yet to announce a date for the Hokies to play Florida State; however, the Hokies will take on Louisville March 3.