On Friday, April 7, Relay for Life took place on the Drillfield, beginning at 3 p.m. and concluding at 3 a.m. Relay for Life at Virginia Tech has been the largest collegiate event in the US since 2009.
According to Relay for Life, the movement began when in 1985, Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt walked and ran over 83.6 miles around a track in Tacoma, Washington, for 24 hours to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Klatt’s family, friends and patients watched and supported him by pledging $27,000. Klatt’s vision was for teams of people to partake in a fundraising event for 24 hours, though at Virginia Tech, it is held for 12 hours.
“Since then, it’s grown to a worldwide fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society,” said Allison Rogers, a fifth-year architecture major and co-director of Relay for Life at Virginia Tech. “It started here at Virginia Tech in 2001, and for almost 15 years, if we are this year, Virginia Tech has been home to the largest college relay event, raising over $10 million for the American Cancer Society since 2001.”
Rogers said that by the end of this year’s event, the final number of money raised for the American Cancer Society was $245,832.
According to Rogers, her and two other co-directors, Megan Purvis and Collin Jessie, oversee and lead every aspect of the event. They lead an executive team of 20 students, each of whom lead a committee of about five to 10 more students. The team overall is made up of over 100 students.
“We’re planning fundraisers throughout the year,” Rogers said. “We’re planning initiatives to get students signed up, planning the event itself, getting people out here to perform, and most importantly reaching out to survivors and caregivers in the community and making sure we’re doing everything we can to support the community.”
Various student organizations on campus set up booths around the site to sell food and items to raise money. Tyler Pham, a junior majoring in biology, participated in the event with his fraternity, Epsilon Sigma Alpha.
“Definitely hanging out with your friends (is the most fun part of the event),” Pham said. “Going here with your friends — amazing because there’s so many things to do. You can literally have fun at this booth right here, you can go get food with other people, and you can watch the live concerts.”
The event also included live performances from local bands and student dance groups. Head Football Coach Brent Pry also gave a speech to the crowd. The last act on the schedule was karaoke.
Michaela Long, a freshman psychology major, was an executive for the entertainment committee. She participated in Relay for Life back in her hometown in Pennsylvania and discovered Relay for Life at Virginia Tech during Gobblerfest. Having been personally affected by cancer, Long decided to become involved. This semester, Long was asked to join the entertainment committee as a co-executive.
“Both of my grandfathers have passed away,” Long said. “All four of my four great grandparents have passed away from (cancer), and I grew up dancing with a kid who was on my dance team, and he had leukemia as a young kid, and when I met him, he was already cancer free, but he still deals with a lot of side effects from it, and I think just seeing them struggle through it just really motivated me to do more because I do take for granted my health.”
Moving forward, Rogers wants to improve fundraising and publicity in terms of reaching out to more people to join the team and be involved in the event. Rogers said she would also like to increase the event’s publicity.
“We go back and think about fundraisers we did, how we could’ve done that better,” Rogers said. “I think just maybe extending our reach a little bit just in our committee too, those 100 students who also worked to plan this event (and) finding connections and Greek organizations and even just the hundreds of other organizations on campus who are excited to get involved in something like this. Especially now that the pandemic has passed, we’re back in person and just trying to keep rebuilding on this event and getting more students excited about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.