Virginia Tech announced on Monday that starting forward Tyrece Radford has been suspended from all team activities
“Tyrece Radford has been suspended indefinitely from all men’s basketball team activities, effective immediately, for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes,” the statement said. “There will be no further comment until the matter is resolved.”
Radford faces charges of driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. Radford was released from Montgomery county jail Sunday on a $1,000 unsecured bond, Montgomery sheriff's office said to Roanoke Times.
Both charges are considered Class 1 misdemeanors. Class 1 misdemeanors carry a punishment of up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.
Radford is set to be arraigned Feb. 9 in Montgomery County General District Court, Radford’s Defense Attorney Jimmy Turk said to the Roanoke Times.
Virginia Tech currently is ranked at No. 20 in the latest Associated Press poll. Radford is their second-leading in scoring (11.9) and in rebounds (6.3 rpg).
Radford was named ACC co-player of the week last Monday after helping lead the Hokies to wins over Duke and Wake Forest.
When Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young was questioned on how to win with Radford’s absence, Young responded with, “We’ve got no choice — figure it out ” said on Monday’s video conference.
Young suggested Freshman Reserves Darius Maddox and Joe Bamisile could step up and fill Radford’s place.
“We’ve got enough players in this building to continue to win,” Young said.