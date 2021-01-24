The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating two separate breaking-and-entering cases that occurred during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23 at the 400 block of E. Roanoke St. and the 500 block of Sunridge Dr., respectively.
Friday’s suspect was described as a college-aged, white male wearing dark clothes and a face covering, and no information was reported on Saturday’s suspect. No evidence says the two incidents were connected.
The police department also announced two additional burglaries Monday, occurring after Jan. 23 at 5:34 p.m. when the department's initial report was published. The additional burglaries' locations were not announced.
Blacksburg Police encourages members of the community to lock their doors and windows and call (540) 961-1819 if they have any information regarding the incidents.