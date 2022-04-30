On Tuesday, April 26, the Blacksburg Town Council met to approve the new town budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Ordinance 1984 was approved with the exception of section 4AII, section 4AV and sections 6 and 7. The sections were voted on separately during the meeting and were approved.
Ordinance 1985 was approved with a unanimous vote by the council.
There were no citizen comments during the meeting and no new business was discussed.
There are currently no town council meetings scheduled for May. Meeting information can be found at the Town Council section of the Town of Blacksburg website.
