On Saturday, April 30, the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets held their Change of Command Ceremony. The ceremony celebrated the Corps of Cadets’ class of 2022 and introduced the class of 2023 as the regiment’s new leaders.
During the ceremony, Cadet Austin Askew, a senior and the outgoing regimental commander, passed command of the regiment to Cadet Brooke Johnson. Johnson is a junior and now holds the highest rank a student in the Corps can achieve.
“All I really can say is I am honored to be the incoming fall ’22 regimental commander,” Johnson said. “The fact that I can take command of the regiment for the fall ’22 semester means a lot to me because it's been a long road since freshman year for me, and to be able to represent the Corps in this fashion digs deep.”
Johnson and Askew worked closely together for a smooth transition into the role.
“He (Askew) honestly is one of the best mentors I've had in my life,” Johnson said. “I've had a lot of great mentors, I really have, but he is one that is rare to find.”
Johnson continued to praise Askew’s character and leadership.
“He tries to make me better than I was yesterday, and he’s someone that you can look up to in terms of always doing the right thing, always, you know, just trying to make sure that someone feels comfortable even when they are doubting themselves,” Johnson said.
When recalling Askew’s advice, words of encouragement that Johnson will “never forget him saying is, ‘You’ll do great.’”
Something Askew wished he knew before becoming regimental commander was how important communication would be.
“A lot of my job is communicating with different groups of people,” Askew said. “I wish I had more skills, more practice in those areas.”
Askew will be getting married and joining the Army after he graduates.
Askew reminisced on his time in the Corps as “lots and lots of really cool memories, lots of really cool traditions we have that we’ve been doing for 150 years, and so it’s really cool to share those same experiences over a four-year time with the same people.”
The ceremony also included appearances from the Corps’ cannon, Skipper, and the Highty-Tighties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.